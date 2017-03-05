Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

David Haye produced a moment of unsportsmanlike conduct against Tony Bellew

The fight between Tony Bellew and David Haye had it all.

Haye was heavy favourite going into it but failed to land a knockout in the early rounds - something that was expected from him.

Then, in the sixth round, the ‘Hayemaker’ appeared to suffer a serious injury on his troublesome Achilles which completely changed the outcome of the fight.

Bellew smelt blood and continued to land punch after punch on his opponent, who was struggling to even stand.

It was now impossible to see Haye winning the fight with him being unable to generate any sort of power with just one leg.

Bellew continued to pummel the Bermondsey-born fighter before Haye’s team finally threw in the towel in the 11th round.

After months and months of vicious verbals, the pair appeared to have great respect for each other afterward and conducted a brilliant post-fight interview together for Sky Sports.

But there was a moment in the tenth round that didn’t quite show that respect for each other - on Haye’s behalf anyway.

The tenth round was full of stoppages and, after one of them, Bellew held out his glove for Haye to touch. But rather than replicate that gesture, Haye went for a left-hand punch which Bellew luckily ducked.

Haye's cheap shot

Twitter slams Haye

It was poor from Haye and there were plenty of Twitter that slammed him for his actions. Check out the best reaction:

While Haye may not have shown respect during that moment, he certainly did afterward. He made sure not to use his Achilles as an excuse and praised his opponent for the victory.

"I gave it my best and it wasn't good enough. He was by far the better fighter tonight. He dug deep and took my best shots and put me down,” Haye said.

"The ankle was just one of those things. The better man won on the night.

"It wasn't my night. I didn't land the good shots, I was in good shape but his game was better than mine.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

