Owens showing he's no stranger to showing the cards.

Nigel Owens gives yellow card to ball boy after being hit by the ball

Referee Nigel Owens gave the crowd something to smile about after a young ball boy got his attention during Leicester’s win over Scarlets on Saturday evening.

The Scarlet fans had little to be cheerful about after their side's crushing 45-6 defeat in the PRO12 clash. However, the ball boy diverted attention away from result in the 75th minute to give fans a giggle.

Nigel Owens comically brandished a yellow card to the young ball boy after he received a thump on the head from the sidelines, after the ball was thrown back into play.

Later on, sometime after the game, Nigel Owens took to Twitter in search of the young ball boy in a great show of class.

“This is why rugby is the greatest team sport in the world. Anyone know the ballboy? Will send him my my match jersey to keep,” wrote Owens on Twitter, on Saturday evening.

Nigel Owens, proud holder of the MBE honour, showed on Saturday that although professionalism is expected on the sporting stage, sometimes things shouldn't be taken so seriously as in the end of the day, it's a game with expected entertainment.  

In the 75th minute, it was clear that Nigel Owens delivered that level of entertainment. 

Possibly the footballing referees could take some tips in light of Owen’s recent comical antics?

The PRO12 table proves a beautiful sight for Saturday night victors, Leinster, sitting on top with 66 points on the back of 17 games played this season.

After their victory, Leinster now see a 22 home win streak in the PRO12, since their draw with Glasgow Warriors in March, 2015.

The Scarlets, left with upset at the hands of the Irish leaders, hold their position of 4th after the clash.

Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Rugby Union
Owen Farrell
Wales Rugby

