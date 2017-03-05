Arsene Wenger explains why he benched Alexis Sanchez vs Liverpool

Arsene Wenger really doesn't help himself sometimes, does he?

Just when fingers were already on the buttons for a barrage of 'Wenger Out' hashtags, the Arsenal boss decided it would be a good idea to leave Alexis Sanchez out of his starting XI against Liverpool.

The Chilean may be the club's top scorer with 17 league goals so far this season, but he obviously wasn't thought necessary for the trip to Anfield.

It will have surprised few people then, that Jurgen Klopp's men dominated the game in the first half, easing into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Predictably, Sanchez eventually had to come on and set up Danny Welbeck's first league goal of the campaign, but that was only a consolation, as Gigi Wijnaldum added a third for the hosts late on.

Even if Arsenal had won, the decision to drop their best player would have raised a few eyebrows.

As it was, though, it was almost criminal from Wenger.

What was he thinking?!

With the Gunners' Champions League hopes effectively over, they need a strong finish in the league to salvage their season.

There was nothing strong about this performance at Anfield, and as is now inevitable when Arsenal lose, Wenger was getting the brunt of the criticism from the fans.

The Frenchman admitted his decision on Sanchez hadn't been the best, but he at least tried to placate the supporters by giving some sort of explanation.

Wenger's explanation

"Yes (it did backfire) but I felt that in the first half the strikers suffered because we didn't dominate in the midfield and in the second half you could see that it was easier because Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud were much better, so it's always debatable," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"The thinking was that we had to go more direct and I wanted to play two players who were strong in the air and after that to bring on Alexis Sanchez in the second half.

"We did go direct in the first half. We didn't create any chances and we didn't make enough of our corners.

"I am strong enough and lucid enough to analyse. I don't deny Alexis Sanchez is a great player - I bought him - but this was my plan."

Whatever Wenger says, it's fair to say the trip to Merseyside did not go to plan at all. Arsenal are now outside the top four and face a real fight to make the Champions League.

At this rate, he's got one hell of a task on his hands holding onto his job too.

