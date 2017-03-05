Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

LeBron James close to incredible 50 percent career field goal mark

LeBron James is already considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever live.

Climbing up the scoring, rebounding, and assisting all-time ranks, James continues to impress with elite performances on a nightly basis and is showing no signs of letting up any time soon.

Averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and a career-high 8.1 assists so far this season, the 32-year-old superstar is in the process of turning in yet another MVP caliber season.

While many career stats are viewed and ranked on a cumulative basis, there’s one that has slipped under the radar when it comes to quantifying James’ dominance.

That metric: field goal percentage.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

Consider this: for his career, James has made a total of 10,229 shots and missed a total of 10,235 shots.

Therefore, he’s very close to eclipsing the 50 percent field goal mark for his entire career. In fact, statistically, due to decimal placement, he’s already listed at 50 percent due to the sheer volume of shots taken.

As you’ve probably noticed by now, LeBron is one of the best finishers around the basket in the entire NBA, consistently takes high-percentage shots and is able to effectively back down weaker defenders in order to attempt shots closer to the basket. He’s shooting 58.7 percent on two-pointers this season and posted a 62.2 percent park back in the 2013-2014 season.

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

He also is arguably the most deadly offensive player on the fast-break, which usually result in jaw-dropping dunks.

He’s also become a more efficient three-point shooter over the years. He’s enjoying the second-best three-point shooting year of his career this season with a 39.8 percent mark so far, just under his career-high of 40.6 percent in 2012-2013.

Not only would this season be the seventh in James’ distinguished career in which he finishes shooting 50 percent or higher, but the mark is astounding considering the fact that he’s averaged taking 19.6 shots per game in his career.

Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Four

If you were wondering, Michael Jordan, widely considered as the best basketball player ever, shot 49.7 percent for his career and finished over 50 percent in six of his 15 seasons.

NBA great Oscar Robertson, who LeBron most closely resembles stat-wise (25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists), shot 48.5 percent for his career, which was before the three-point line was implemented.

Therefore, years from now when the G.O.A.T. discussion is more realistic, it appears as though LeBron will have a tally in this category, assuming that he continues his efficient play and has a few more NBA Finals appearances under his belt.

