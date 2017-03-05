WWE Fastlane is taking place tonight and with the matches featured on the card and the recent speculation surrounding the show, it looks like it's going to be a great pay-per-view to officially start the build up to WrestleMania.

It's one of WWE's biggest stages to commence WrestleMania storylines we have been reading in the rumor pages over the past couple of months, but we should expect a couple of surprises by the WWE as well.

Here are the top five things that need to happen at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

Sasha Banks turns heel

Sasha Banks will be taking on Nia Jax at the show, while Raw Women's champion Bayley will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair. All four women are rumored to be involved in a fatal four-way match for the championship at WrestleMania 33 later this year, so expect some foundations to be placed for that match at Fastlane.

One way for the WWE to add hype to this match would be to turn The Boss heal, potentially attacking her so-called best friend while the referee's back is turned to help Charlotte win the Women's title and continue her pay-per-view winning streak.

It makes sense considering how much Banks has been helping Bayley over the past couple of weeks, and if you also take into account that Banks is yet to have her rematch from the last time she lost the title.

Seth Rollins helps Sami Zayn beat Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was the one that sidelined Seth Rollins for a couple of weeks by attacking him on Raw last month, putting his speculated match against Triple H at WrestleMania in jeopardy.

Since then, The Architect has announced he will be at the show next month but didn't reveal if he would be competing. Fastlane provides the perfect opportunity for Rollins to confirm that he is healthy enough to compete at WrestleMania 33.

Rollins could make an appearance during Fastlane to cause a distraction for Joe, allowing Sami Zayn to sneak up behind him and roll-up pin him for a victory, giving The Destroyer's first loss on the main roster. As Joe resumes to beat down Zayn, Rollins can come into the ring for the save, causing Joe to retreat to a Triple H standing at the top of the ramp.

Chris Jericho costs Kevin Owens the Universal title

Chris Jericho's and Kevin Owens' friendship came to an abrupt end when The Prizefighter attacked Y2J during their Festival of Friendship a couple of weeks ago on Raw, adding fuel to their potential feud heading into WrestleMania 33.

This rivalry has arguably been one of the best in the WWE over the past year, so it needs to be shown respect. One way which the company can do this is by having Jericho distract and cause Owens to lose his title at Fastlane, completing the Lionheart's face turn.

For storyline purposes, it's better for The Prizefighter to drop the title to Goldberg, and pin the blame on Jericho to add fire to their feud. This storyline doesn't really need a championship, but they can always battle for the United States title if need be.

The Undertaker stops Roman Reigns from winning

The Undertaker was eliminated from the Royal Rumble in January by Roman Reigns, which resulted in a stare down between the two, signaling there was more to come between these two superstars. Fastlane could be the place where this storyline resumes.

The Deadman could cost Reigns his match against Strowman at the event in retaliation for what happened at the Rumble, and this would be a perfect way to keep the momentum of Strowman and Reigns intact without having either one of them take a pin.

The match could end with a DQ win for Reigns with The Undertaker chokeslamming The Big Dog leaving the remains for Strowman to deal with, setting up their rumored WrestleMania 33 match.

Goldberg becomes Universal champ - Brock Lesnar jumps him

Goldberg needs to win the Universal title to continue his momentum in the WWE, and also to add more interest to his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, as their scheduled clash would now have a title on the line.

It is expected The Iconic would squash Owens at Fastlane thanks to a distraction by Jericho, which would leave time at the end of the show for Lesnar to either stare down or jump the newly crowned champ.

The show can then end with The Beast standing tall over Goldberg for the first time in their feud, giving us a preview of what's to come at WrestleMania later on this year.

What do you think will happen at WWE Fastlane? Have your say and leave a comment below...

