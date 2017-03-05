To say that it's been a special NBA season to this point would be a pretty massive understatement. While we've not only seen some exceptional games, we've also been able to experience a player nearly average a triple-double (Russell Westbrook).

While Westbrook has an unreal 30 triple-doubles, he hasn't been the only one to consistently achieve the feat. James Harden has a stellar 15, LeBron James has seven, and Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green both have four a piece. Aside from those five players, an amazing 16 other players have recorded at least one triple-double, including names like DeMarcus Cousins and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But on Saturday night, it was one of the more quiet triple-doubles that wound up breaking an NBA record. As Bleacher Report posted on their Instagram, the league broke the record for most triple-doubles in a season last night.

It was actually Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio who pushed the league past the record, as he scored 11 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. This was the NBA's 79th triple-double of the season, which broke the record that was previously set back in 1988-89, per NBA.com.

A whole lot of love deserves to go to Rubio for being the player to actually break the record but look no further than Westbrook, who currently averages 31.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.

Not only is the Thunder's star guard putting together an MVP season, but he's also piece together what could go down as one of the best years in the history of the NBA. It'll be interesting to see how many more triple-doubles the league as a whole can rack up over the coming months, but if it took 27 years to get here, there's a good chance it may take a while to break the new record.

Time will tell, but with 21 total players posting triple-doubles this season, there's no reason to believe that we won't get to see quite a few more ahead. There's obvious reason to believe that Westbrook will give fans plenty more to add to his resume, but players are seemingly coming out of the woodworks to post crazy stat lines. So much so that a still-wild stat line like Rubio's above is almost getting overlooked at this point.