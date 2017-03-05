If you haven’t noticed, Russell Westbrook is having a phenomenal, MVP-type season.

On his way to becoming the first NBA player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-1962 to average a triple-double for an entire season, Westbrook is averaging an NBA-leading 31.7 points along with 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists per contest.

Of the NBA-record 79 triple-doubles that have been posted so far this season, Westbrook has recorded 30 of them.

Keep in mind that he’s played just 62 games and has 20 more regular season contest to go.

And he’s in top form, posting 40 or more points in four-consecutive games. As you can imagine, that hasn’t happened very often in NBA history.

Just eight other players in league history have been able to do that, including names like Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

However, based on the prevalence of Westbrook’s triple-doubles, it has become a new focus not only among teams and players, but with fans and the media.

If Westbrook doesn’t record a triple-double, it now becomes a story. That is, of course, a product of accomplishing the feat in just under half of his total games played this season, but the general feeling is that there’s a lack of fulfillment if Westbrook doesn’t record double-digits in points, rebounds and assists on a nightly basis.

For example, on Friday, Westbrook put up a ridiculous 48 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists against the Phoenix Suns, but a CBS Sports headline read, “No triple-double for Russell Westbrook, but this could be his best stat line of the year”.

The first sentence of the article, written by Colin Ward-Henninger, was, “Russell Westbrook didn’t have a triple-double, but he might have had his best statistical game of the season”.

Therefore, the focus has clearly become a triple-double watch rather than marveling at Westbrook’s amazing all-around talents.

It’s worth noting that there were countless other titles from reputable sources referring to the fact that Westbrook wasn’t able to pick up the extra assist for the triple-double in that game.

The focus on the triple-double has led to 79 occurring around the league this season, which is already an NBA record.

As with Westbrook and others like James Harden, coaches will keep players in the hunt of a triple-double on the court no matter what the situation is in order for their star to pick up the extra points, rebounds or assists to make the feat happen.

Is that appropriate or is that taking away from the integrity of the game?

It’s easy to make a case for either.

But, consider this.

In a season that’s being defined by Westbrook’s 30 triple-doubles and season-long averages, the media has not been able to report other interesting tidbits that show off his dominance in other ways.

For example, according to ESPN Stats & Information, Westbrook’s 25 games of 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists this season are historic in nature. Over the past 30 seasons, the last player to have 20 such games in a single season was Michael Jordan in 1988-1989.

Isn’t that amazing? Unless you read the ESPN Stats & Info blog with regularity, you probably had no idea.

Moving forward, Westbrook’s triple-double craze will not only surely affect how other players are judged, but also might play a role in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft and in terms of team building.

In recent memory, elite point guards were not required to post high rebounding numbers, but based on the marks set by both Westbrook and Harden this season, the position as a whole might undergo a wild change heading into the future.

Rather than merely scoring and distributing the ball, if they want to stack up with the likes of Westbrook and Harden, point guards will now have to aspire to be great rebounders.

Nikola Jokic, who has posted a handful of triple-doubles with assists from the center position recently this season, has now created a situation in which traditional centers might not be viewed as well-rounded if they don’t have passing skills in the near future.

Why? Westbrook opened everyone’s eyes to how amazing a triple-double is, and fans and the media salivate at the thought of one occurring.

Just like no-hitters in the MLB, when a previously historically significant feat occurs with higher regularity, it becomes less special.

That’s exactly what’s going to happen to the triple-double in the near future. And that’s all thanks to Westbrook, like it or not.