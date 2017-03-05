Arsene Wenger took everyone by surprise by naming star man Alexis Sanchez on the bench for their massive Premier League clash against Liverpool.

With the Gunners facing a battle to finish in the top four, the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side was massively important if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But, with Mesut Ozil ruled out through illness, Wenger decided to drop Sanchez to the bench.

It was a decision that looked even more baffling after the north London side were comfortably beaten 3-1, leaving supporters questioning why their best player only played 45 minutes.

After the game, Wenger attempted to explain his decision.

Wenger's explanation

"Yes (it did backfire) but I felt that in the first half the strikers suffered because we didn't dominate in the midfield and in the second half you could see that it was easier because Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud were much better, so it's always debatable," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"The thinking was that we had to go more direct and I wanted to play two players who were strong in the air and after that to bring on Alexis Sanchez in the second half."

Why Wenger dropped Sanchez

Well, the Daily Mirror certainly aren’t buying that excuse. In fact, they’ve produced a report which attempts to explain what has really happened between Wenger and Sanchez.

They say: “Alexis Sanchez was dropped and is on his way out of Arsenal after a series of rows with manager Arsene Wenger.”

They also claim that Sanchez has made it clear that he wants to quit this summer, with his contract expiring in less than 18 months time.

Wenger believed that leaving Sanchez on the bench would be the best option for “the sake of the team’s harmony”.

It’s claimed that the relationship started to go awry following a row after Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg. Wenger was unhappy with Sanchez’s performance and attitude during the humiliation in Germany.

And it’s believed that Wenger is “furious” with Sanchez for being selfish and turning on his team-mates on the pitch and after matches.

And that has also continued in training with his attitude becoming increasingly difficult to control.

Sanchez's previous strops

Sanchez has shown his attitude during numerous occasions this season.

He had a strop following Arsenal’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth, throwing off his gloves and storming off the pitch at the final whistle.

Then, after getting substituted against Swansea in January, Sanchez sat with a coat over his head - despite his side 4-0 up and him getting on the scoresheet.

And when Bayern went 5-1 up in their Champions League tie, Sanchez walked over the the touchline and crouched down showing body language that he was far from impressed.

With Sanchez’s current deal at the Emirates expiring at the end of next campaign, there is understandably a lot of worried Arsenal fans out there.

There will be plenty of top European clubs interested in signing him and, if this report if anything to go by, it seems his future at the club is coming to an end.

