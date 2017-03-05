On Saturday night at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, Floyd Mayweather hosted a Las Vegas Ball in order to raise money for charity and to also answer questions guests at the event had for him.

As expected, there was a lot of talk about a potential billion-dollar fight between Money and Conor McGregor, but the retired boxer certainly didn't anticipate a surprise to come from one of the members of the audience at the event.

That's because one of the audience members was, in fact, the Irish UFC fighter himself! Well, an impersonator that is.

Al Foran, an Irish impersonator who can do a pretty good Conor McGregor impression, went up onto the stage, as you can see in the video further down in this article, and challenged Mayweather to a fight.

Mayweather didn't respond much, but can be seeing laughing during all of Al Foran's impersonations, which also included actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the President of the United States Donald Trump, and boxer Mike Tyson.

Mayweather vs McGregor is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the past year and we're closer than ever to it being confirmed, but a date between the two is yet to be arranged because many believe the UFC are unwilling to sign off the Irish fighter for the potential billion-dollar fight.

Money has said a fight against The Notorious would be his last ever considering as well he is coming out of retirement for it and putting his 49-0 professional record on the line.

McGregor has already said his next fight will be inside the ring and not the octagon, but Dana White has fired back saying the Irishman's next fight won't be against Mayweather but either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.

Either way, Mayweather versus McGregor could be the biggest ever pay-per-view fight in history due to the fact both are mega stars in their respective sports and it should only be a matter of time before it happens. The amount of money which both fighters and UFC could make off this fight is too ridiculous to be ignored.

