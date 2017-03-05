Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron.

Cavaliers player has great reaction to t-shirt ripping LeBron James

The NBA, just like any other major sport, features top players being heckled massively by opposing fans. As you can imagine, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James probably gets it as much, if not more than any other player in the league.

While much of the focus recently has been on Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and his feud with Russell Westbrook, as well as Oklahoma City Thunder fans being upset with him, this time, the attention is on LeBron. After a game against another top Eastern Conference team in the Boston Celtics, James was simply walking off the floor, while an opposing fan was letting him have it.

Not only that, but the fan decided to wave a shirt right in his face, and according to the Twitter account of Bruh Report, that shirt said "LeBron is a douche" on it. While James seemed to deal with it just fine, casually walking past, it was teammate Richard Jefferson who didn't take too kindly to it.

To make matters even worse (and this is probably what fueled Jefferson) is the fact that the Cavaliers actually lost that game against the Celtics 103-99. During the game, LeBron tallied a superb triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jefferson tacked on 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench.

To be honest, James has probably been called far worse than this on road trips, but the fact that the fan was literally right there and in the team's face as they were walking off the floor probably just took the frustration to another level.

The good news is, heading into Sunday, the Cavaliers are still 2.5 games ahead of the Celtics for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. While Boston will likely make a push, the Cavaliers are seemingly far too talented to give up that top spot and are fully expected to head into the postseason with the top seed.

