Torres made a surprise appearance at the Valencia game.

Atleti fans did something brilliant for Fernando Torres vs Valencia

It came as a huge relief to see Fernando Torres in the stands during Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Valencia.

The striker suffered a sickening injury against Deportivo La Coruna in midweek, hitting his head off the floor after an innocuous challenge from Alex Bergantinos.

The horrified expressions on the faces of his Atleti team-mates said it all.

Nobody likes to see this kind of thing happen to any player, and it could have been a lot worse.

The Spain international spent the night in hospital as a precaution, but thankfully he was released the following day and was pictured looking relaxed.

Overall, it was a gravely worrying incident.

Torres is hugely popular at the Vicente Calderon. Atleti are his boyhood club and he's scored 21 goals in his latest spell with Diego Simeone's men.

Given how serious his injury initially looked, it was somewhat surprising to see him making a public appearance at the stadium so soon afterwards.

The fans were absolutely loving it, though, making sure that even if El Nino wasn't on the pitch, he wasn't forgotten.

Lovely gesture 

In the ninth minute, the Rojiblancos icon was given a standing ovation and fans sang his name - nine, of course, being his shirt number.

Lovely stuff. That's what football's all about.

On the pitch, Atleti won the game with ease thanks to two goals from Antoine Griezmann and a Kevin Gameiro strike.

Griezmann could enjoy this moment. The Frenchman blasted in an unbelievable effort in midweek, but naturally, it was overshadowed by the concern surrounding Torres.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Valencia CF - La Liga

It remains to be seen when his team-mate will be able to return to action. For now, the only thing that matters is he's looking happy and healthy, but Atletico fans will be excited to see him donning a red and white shirt again as soon as he's fit to do so.

They may have had a bit of an up-and-down season which has left them 11 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, but this has really put everything in perspective.

Will Atletio make the Champions League places? Have your say in the comments. 

