Adam Silver.

Adam Silver says the NBA All-Star game is going to see big changes

The 2016-17 NBA All-Star game was filled with some funny moments, some great moments to watch and overall, almost no defense. But, hey, that's what fans look for in this type of game, right? Well, apparently not everyone was loving it, as there were major complaints to be heard anywhere from the fans to the analysts about the game needing to be fixed.

After yet another incredibly high-scoring game, but one that didn't exactly blow people away, commissioner Adam Silver has decided that changes will be made. To make matters even better, Silver won't waste time on making the changes either, stating at the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference that they'll be coming for next season.

The question now becomes, what type of changes should we expect to see? Realistically, there's only so much that can be done with the actual game itself, as Silver doesn't control who plays defense and what the level of intensity is like.

“We will change it by next year,” Silver said. “It shouldn’t be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing.”

SB Nation reported that soon after this past All-Star game, Clippers point guard Chris Paul reached out, telling him that changes needed to be made. From there, the two decided to use the people who negotiated the collective bargaining agreement to help come up with a plan and change things.

“We had Michael Jordan on the owners side, and Jeanie Buss and Wyc Grousbeck and others,” Silver said. “And [for the players], it was James Jones and Kyle Korver and LeBron and others. And he said let’s all get back together and figure out how to do this.”

Silver suggested a few different things, somewhat jokingly stating that there could be both four-point and 10-point shots (which doesn't actually sound bad), while also throwing out the idea of captains picking their teams and starters.

Overall, there are plenty of ideas that could help change the game, but one way or another, there's very little chance that players are going to be going all-out, 100% in a game that is completely meaningless. But on the flip side, they shouldn't make the game really matter all that much, due to the fact that an injury in the All-Star game could seriously turn off players from potentially competing in future years.

It'll be interesting to see what changes are made, but during the 2017-18 game, we should fully expect to see things look quite a bit different.

