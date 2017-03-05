Official online NBA destination in the UK

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer suspended for bumping referee

It's one thing to get frustrated about a bad call when your team is in the midst of a heated game against a top team in the league. It's a completely separate thing to decide to get a little physical with the ref who seemingly made the bad call. One step too far? Yeah, that's probably just a bit out of line.

During a huge game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks were attempting to make a big comeback against one of the league's top teams. After the ref opted against calling an offensive foul on LeBron James (which did indeed look like one), Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer got angry.

Like, he got really angry. Budenholzer had to be held back by coaches and players and after the missed call decided to give the ref a somewhat strong chest bump, which immediately resulted in a technical foul. In case you haven't seen over the years, making any type of contact with an official in any sport is a complete no-no, so now, Budenholzer is going to have to deal with the league. First thing's first, here's a look at the video, per Def Pen Hoops.

And for the decision to make contact with the ref, The Vertical's Chris Mannix pointed out that Budenholzer was suspended for one game. This meant he was unable to coach in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

For what it's worth, Budenholzer's fire may have helped a bit, as the Hawks did actually make a comeback, but wound up falling just short against the Cavaliers by a score of 135-130.

Oh, and to make this whole suspension even worse, SB Nation pointed out that Budenholzer has actually done this before. Surprisingly, it came against the Cavaliers as well back in 2015, when he got upset with an official and once again bumped the ref after there was a no-call on a driving player.

It's one thing to get heated up and have some words. Hey, even getting a technical for arguing isn't the worst thing in the world if you're standing up for your players. But, making contact with an official is, and never will be ok, so Budenholzer is going to need to make sure he's doing his arguing from the sidelines and avoids bringing it onto the floor.

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

The reason behind Lionel Messi's phone celebration vs Celta Vigo

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

