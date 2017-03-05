Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Ferdinand Ronaldo.

Rio Ferdinand explains Cristiano Ronaldo's desperation to win the golden boot

The race for the Premier League title might be pretty much over but another exciting race is starting to really hot up.

We’re talking about the race for the Premier League’s golden boot, of course.

The league’s two top goalscorers went head-to-head this weekend with Harry Kane’s Tottenham facing Romelu Lukaku’s Everton.

It was Kane who won the battle as his two goals helped Spurs triumph 3-1 as Lukaku grabbed a goal for the away side.

That brace from Kane saw him move clear of the Belgian in the race for top goalscorer with the Englishman on 19 and Lukaku on 18.

The golden boot race

But it’s not just a two-horse race.

Alexis Sanchez has bagged 17 goals for Arsenal, Diego Costa has 16 for Chelsea and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has notched 15.

But does winning the Golden Boot really matter to strikers?

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-EVERTON

Ferdinand's Ronaldo anecdote

Well, according to Rio Ferdinand’s anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo, it matters a lot.

Appearing on BT Sport’s Premier League tonight, the former defender explained how his teammate used to ask who Thierry Henry was playing each weekend as he battled with him for the crown.

“I remember Cristiano Ronaldo used to come in and ask about Thierry Henry,” he said.

“You know it was always on his mind.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielde

“I think that’s what he’s doing now with him and Messi - they’re definitely doing that. I think every top goalscorer in every country, you go down to Sunday league, they want to know who they’re playing.”

It just goes to show how competitive Ronaldo really is and his sheer desire to be a success.

While Ronaldo failed to prevent Henry from winning the Golden Boot during his first three seasons in England, the Portuguese superstar finally got his hands on the accolade during the 2007/08 campaign - after Henry had left for Barcelona.

Ronaldo’s 31 goals during that season hasn’t been bettered since - although Luis Suarez did equal that tally in the 2013/14 season.

Porto v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League

However, it looks unlikely that Ronaldo will win La Liga’s Pichichi Trophy this season. Lionel Messi has scored 23 goals, while teammate Luis Suarez has 20.

Ronaldo is currently in third with 18 goals but, with his determination, you certainly wouldn’t back against him from trumping the Barcelona duo to the crown.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

