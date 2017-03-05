Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Henry and Carragher re-enacted the iconic moment .

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher brilliantly re-enact famous leg squeeze

It's been a year and five months since Liverpool parted company with Brendan Rodgers.

A lot has changed in that time, but in some ways, so little has changed.

After 56 Premier League games, Jurgen Klopp has an identical record to the Northern Irishman, though of course, the latter did have Luis Suarez in his team.

Most Liverpool fans would agree that Klopp has hugely improved the Reds, even if they weren't able to mount a prolonged title challenge this time around.

There was just something missing under Rodgers.

When he was sacked in October 2015, Liverpool were 10th in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with Everton.

To some, it was shocking, but in truth, a lot of people connected with the club probably saw it coming.

The famous leg squeeze 

Mind you, even two of Sky Sports' most regular pundits in Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry seemed taken aback by the news when it broke.

It's a moment that went down in social media history. You know the one we're talking about: Henry grabbing Carragher's leg and Carra giving the best look-to-camera you'll ever see.

Some moments are just bound to go viral and that was one of them.

Well, we've got some marvellous news - Henry and Carragher have been at it again, albeit if this time was a little more contrived.

The pair re-enacted the famous scene for Soccer AM with hilarious results. Take a look at the original below, and then watch them try it again.

Carragher might not find Liverpool's recent form quite so funny, although things are looking up after a comprehensive 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Klopp's men are at least back in the top four and will be hoping to kick on after that excellent result against the Gunners.

How much have Liverpool improved under Klopp? Have your say in the comments.

