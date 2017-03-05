Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alli has scored in successive Premier League games .

Tottenham fans were loving what Dele Alli did after his goal vs Everton

Mauricio Pochettino couldn't have asked for more from his Tottenham team against Everton.

Despite two major lapses in concentration, Spurs held on for a 3-2 win to maintain their unbeaten record at White Hart Lane this season.

The Lilywhites also achieved a club Premier League record with their ninth home league win in a row, so all in all, it was a pretty special afternoon.

Harry Kane won most of the plaudits as he scored another brace, but it was Dele Alli who put the icing on the cake with a 91st-minute goal.

A nervy finish ensued with Enner Valencia hitting back moments later for Everton, but Alli's goal ultimately proved to be the difference.

The 20-year-old is having an incredible season. His red card in the Europa League against Gent was an unfortunate blot on his copy book, but other than that, his form has been quite phenomenal.

Harry Winks put a brilliant ball into the box which Dele got himself on the end of, taking a delicate touch to put the ball in the back of the net past Joel Robles.

What an epic celebration 

As much as Twitter was loving his goal, though, fans were getting just as excited about his celebration.

Conor McGregor or Dele Alli? You decide.

Now, the England international needed to pull something pretty spectacular out the bag to make up for his awful handshake celebration with Kane earlier on.

Check that one out below:

It's no wonder he's oozing with swag in the middle of a season that's already seen him surpass his goal tally for the whole of the last campaign.

Tottenham fans are loving him 

From 34 games in all competitions, he's netted a pretty impressive 14 times. Not too shabby.

Spurs will be growing in confidence too.

Chelsea aren't completely out of sight yet, and the win over Everton took Pochettino's men to within seven points of the summit.

Of course, Chelsea can extend that lead back to ten points with a win over West Ham on Monday night.

Yet, Spurs look thoroughly impressive regardless of whether they claim any silverware this season, and it's largely thanks to their deadly combination of Kane and Alli.

Where will finish this season? Have your say in the comments. 

