Steph Curry, Steve Kerr.

Watch: Steve Kerr gives Steph Curry a brilliant four-word mid-game pep talk

In just his third season on the job, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already emerged as one of the league's best minds.

On Sunday, as the Warriors were taking on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, Kerr again showed why his players love him.

During a timeout in the first half of Sunday's action, a slumping Stephen Curry sat at the end of the bench when he was approached by his coach.

In the video below, Kerr shows Curry that, even though he's struggling to score points, the Warriors are playing much better with him on the floor than off of it:

He ends with a brief-but-brilliant four-word mantra for the sharpshooter - "carry on, my son." For a volume scorer like Curry, knowing that he has his coach's blessing to shoot his way out of a slump is a great confidence booster.

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Of course, most NBA players would kill to be in a "slump" like Curry. Though the eight-year NBA veteran had a career-low three-point percentage entering Sunday's game, he was still hitting 40 percent of his deep shots. And, with 235 threes heading into the matchup against the Knicks, he still led second-place James Harden of the Houston Rockets by 32 makes.

However, after hitting 45.4 and 44.3 percent of his threes the past two seasons, it's understandable that Curry is a little bit frustrated with his production. In his past three games entering Sunday, Curry had only made four of his last 31 three-point attempts - an unthinkable run of ineptitude for the NBA's three-ball leader.

As the Warriors continue to search for ways to replace Kevin Durant's production, Curry will likely have even more opportunities in the coming games to shoot his way out of his slump, which he began to do against the Knicks. Through three quarters of Sunday's game, he'd hit five threes - more than his previous three games combined.

And, with someone who hits shots from beyond the arc at an NBA-record rate, it's not hard to imagine him finding his stroke as the calendar moves deeper into March. If he can find his stroke from last season by the time the playoffs begin, the Warriors will be nearly impossible to beat in a seven-game series.

Since Curry hasn't had to carry the load as much this year now that Durant is on board, it'll take him a little while to get back in his groove, during which he's almost automatic from long range. Once he does find his rhythm, though, the Warriors will once again look like the team that won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games last year.

