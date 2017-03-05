Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Madison Square Garden was eerily silent during music-less Warriors-Knicks first half

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fans watching Sunday afternoon's matchup between the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors on ABC may have noticed something different about the broadcast.

That's because there was no music or sound effects during the first half of the contest, as the Knicks wanted fans to "experience the game in its purest form" and "enjoy the sounds of the game," according to a message on the Jumbotron before tip-off.

Though that's a noble pursuit, and indeed something that should be done from time to time, it still understandably led to an interesting experience both for fans at the arena and those watching on TV.

As you can see and hear in the video below, the atmosphere of Madison Square Garden was markedly different without all the in-game productions that usually accompany an NBA game:

That made for some strange player introductions prior to the game, since that's usually the loudest and most elaborate portion of the contest in terms of music and on-court graphics:

Still, for a Sunday afternoon game, one of the great traditions in the NBA, throwing it back to the good ol' days, at least for one half, is a good idea. Once the second half kicked off, the regular, noise-filled NBA experience was back in full force.

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Maybe, though, the Knicks should make it a permanent thing. Through the first half, the home team led the Warriors - the team with the NBA's best record - by one point, 50-49. Maybe Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and the rest of the Knicks simply play better when they can hear themselves think.

Once the second half started, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson got hot, with Curry breaking out of his recent slump for a game-high 31 points. Thompson was right behind him, pouring in 29 in the Warriors' 112-105 victory over the hapless Knicks. With the win, the Warriors stopped their two-game losing streak and improved to an NBA-best 51-11 on the season.

Since it's only one day a week, perhaps the NBA should institute a music-less Sunday afternoon game every weekend. Both fans and players would likely appreciate a chance to hear basketball the way it used to be played before Jumbotrons and in-arena speaker systems.

The sounds of the sneakers on the hardwood floor, the barked instructions from coaches to players and the heckling from the loyal New York Knicks supporters toward the opposing team - that's basketball in its purest form and, for one half at least, basketball fans got to experience that at Madison Square Garden.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Carmelo Anthony
Kristaps Porzingis
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again