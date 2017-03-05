Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Muir celebrating a well deserved victory. .

Laura Muir dodged steward to complete her victory lap

Laura Muir, undisputed champion after seeing gold in Belgrade, was left in shock after steward stood in the way of her right to celebrate.

The 23-year-old Scot sailed through to success after claiming her second gold at the European Athletics Indoors Championships, in the 3,000m event.

As her victory was sealed, it was only in Laura’s right to see off the win with a lap of honour. However, Serbian officials had other plans.

The steward in supervision of Laura, clearly seen in footage from the event, obstructs the victor from completing a lap of honour for the many British fans in attendance.

Despite the official’s efforts, Laura turned championship gold medal into a comedy gold display after making a run for it and taking her given right to celebrate in style.

Muir’s victory not only saw gold but also broke the championship record time in eight minutes 35.68 seconds.

After her victory, Muir was quick to draw attention to the post-race antics.

“I had to fight for that, didn't I? The lady said we didn't have time but on my first medal I’m not going to lose out on my lap of honour,” said Muir, seeking approval for her decision to run ahead.

2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships - Day Three

An inspiration for aspiring British runners as she breaks the record and stands up, in the face of obstruction, to take what is rightfully hers.

Fans of the 23-year-old runner were quick to turn to twitter to convey admiration.

“Take a bow! @lauramuirruns sliding past the official is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year! Good on her and well deserved,” wrote Eilish Mccolgan, fellow Scottish athlete.

A day to remember for the young athlete, Laura Muir. A victory that will be remembered for more reasons than one it would seem.

