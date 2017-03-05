Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Injury added to insult.

David Haye undergoes surgery to ruptured Achilles tendon after shock loss to Tony Bellew

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the build-up to David Haye’s heavyweight bout against Tony Bellew, he could have been forgiven for being upbeat and confident as he prepared for his showdown against the charismatic Liverpudlian.

However, as the fight build-up continued, Haye appeared to succumb to Bellew’s mind games and a number of controversial comments and outbursts by Haye at the press conferences underlined this.

This loss of cool seemed to carry on into the ring on fight night. From the off, Haye was highly intense and the rage directed at Bellew was clear for everyone to see as he stared down his opponent as he made his entrance to the ring.

Article continues below

Haye tried against Bellew from round one, perhaps even too hard. He seemed determined to follow through on his promise that he would destroy his opponent. As a result, he lacked discipline, swinging and missing on a number of occasions.

He played right into Bellew’s hands and was able to withstand Haye’s attacks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Haye, who weighed in almost a stone heavier than Bellew, appeared slower and more sluggish than the Haye of yesteryear. Three fights in five years have had a detrimental effect on his sharpness and fitness.

The extra weight, lack of support in his boots and his lack of steadiness on his feet eventually contributed to the Hayemaker rolling his ankle causing a damaged Achilles tendon. From that point on, the Bermondsey-born fighter was even more unsteady on his feet and struggled to put pressure on the damaged ankle, essentially fighting on one leg.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW

Bellew took swift advantage and managed to knock Haye down on a number of occasions. Soon after the fight, the Hayemaker was taken to a nearby hospital, where surgery on the ankle was carried out.

Haye, despite the loss will no doubt take heart in the fact that he could still come back but he will likely weigh up his options once he does return.

Haye's injury

A damaged Achilles tendon isn’t a straightforward injury and it requires time to heal. A lot of time.
Unfortunately for the Hayemaker , at 36, he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning and time is not a commodity he has too much of.

Haye now faces a long layoff - nine months at least. He will also need to get back into form, possibly by taking on some preparation fights before he can even consider a world title push.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew - Heavyweight Fight

By which time, he will find himself well into 2018 and this latest injury may have a detrimental effect on his career.

This loss to Bellew and the subsequent injury will no doubt have a negative effect on Haye's value in the boxing world and he will definitely have to work very hard to get back to where he was.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

WATCH: The Hardy Boyz officially reveal which company they've signed with

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

See: WWE may have accidentally spoiled Fastlane through PPV DVD cover

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Watch: Kane scores 30-yard screamer vs Everton - ruins it with awful celebration

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Video: Arsenal Fan TV after defeat to Liverpool was the most ridiculous one yet

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Tom Brady's brilliant Instagram post that will motivate every NFL combine prospect

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Seth Rollins fires out at WWE fans in Twitter rant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again