Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is projected by many to be the No. 1 overall pick at the 2017 NFL Draft, which means he'd become a Cleveland Brown when his name is called in April.

After his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this weekend, even the hapless Browns can't mess up this pick. In fact, they should fill out Garrett's name on their draft card and hand it to commissioner Roger Goodell right now so that they don't mess it up come April.

Garrett aced every test put in front of him this weekend, from the bench press to the 40-yard dash, where he turned in the fastest time of any defensive lineman.

Below, watch Garrett turn in a time of 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash, an impressive mark for a player who stands 6'5" and weighs in at 270 pounds:

That wasn't his most freakish accomplishment of the day, though, as he saved that for the high jump. Watch below as he leaps an incredible 41 inches into the air from a standing position:

For good measure, he also did 33 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench-press portion of the combine, the second-best mark among defensive linemen.

As long as he avoids any major arrests or injuries ahead of April's draft, Garrett is a virtual lock to be a member of the Browns next year, barring a trade or organizational incompetence in Cleveland.

Recently, the Browns have reportedly been considering North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick, according to Pro Football Talk, but that could just be a smokescreen to try to distract other teams from their real plans.

While battling injuries for the Texas A&M Aggies last season, Garrett still turned in 8.5 sacks, even though he missed three games. He also had 33 tackles and a forced fumble for the 8-5 Aggies, who lost to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

If for some reason the Browns don't select him at No. 1 overall, the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears, picking at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, will be waiting to pounce.

However, with the raw athleticism Garrett displayed over the weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium, picking Garrett first is one of the biggest no-brainers in recent history. Teams are always desperate to add more pass rushers, and Garrett could be a future Hall of Famer just waiting for his chance to suit up on Sundays.

