WWE

Gallows and Anderson retained their titles at Fastlane (©Twitter @Baround).

Gallows and Anderson controversially retain RAW tag team titles at Fastlane

The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania took place on Sunday night as WWE Fastlane came to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

With Goldberg challenging for the Universal Championship and Charlotte's PPV streak on the line against Bayley, the first championship match of the night threw up it's fair share of controversy.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass earned the right to challenge Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the RAW Tag Team Championships on RAW several weeks ago.

In the build up to the match, a lot of talk had focused on how Gallows and Anderson have been champions all over the world whilst Enzo and Cass are still yet to claim championship gold.

Enzo and Cass pushed the champions right to the limit but eventually Gallows and Anderson retained their championships, but their win wasn't without some controversy.

As the match came to a close, Anderson would get into a pinning predicament over Enzo Amore who would manage to get his foot on the bottom rope.

Where usually there would be a break and resumption of the match, Gallows from outside of the ring knocked Amore's foot away.

The referee never saw anything as he was focused on the shoulders of Enzo Amore meaning that when he counted the three, he had no choice but to end the contest.

Cass and Enzo were understandably aggrieved following the conclusion of the match while Gallows and Anderson celebrated with their titles.

Gallows and Anderson are now set to head into their first ever WrestleMania as the RAW tag team champions while the competition is fierce for the right to face them on the grandest stage of them all.

Angered by their omission

During the Fastlane pre- show, Sheamus and Cesaro would appear alongside the panel and would be visibly unhappy that they were not part of the show.

They once again referred to how they lost their chance to regain the titles on RAW several weeks ago thanks to Enzo and Cass.

Cesaro would however get his chance to take out some of his aggression on Jinder Mahal in an impromptu match later in the show.

The New Day have been named as the hosts of WrestleMania 33 which means that one of the most popular teams in WWE will not be competing at the event.

With WrestleMania less than a month away, the competition in the RAW tag team division should be set to explode as almost every team vies for a chance at the championships in Orlando.

WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

