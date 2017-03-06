RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

It didn't take long for the shocks to start at Fastlane as the WWE made it's final stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

With the Tag Team Championship match ending in controversy, another tag team threw up a shock as Rusev and Jinder Mahal ending their partnership.

New look new man

During a backstage segment, RAW General Manager Mick Foley was on the phone with Commissioner Stephanie McMahon when he was confronted by Mahal.

Mahal would announce to Foley that not only are he and Rusev no longer a team, but that he would now like to pursue a singles career.

That was when the new look Rusev would also enter the room and claim that Mahal has stolen his idea.

Rusev sporting a new haircut was unhappy with his former partner and the RAW GM was quick to act by firstly suggesting a best of seven series between the two - an idea was dismissed by Rusev, Mahal and McMahon.

He would then order both men to make their way to the ring at the same time as they would each have a singles match - but it was upto them to decide who would compete first.

Two big challenges

With both men in the ring, the discussion of who would compete first turned physical with both men coming to blows - Mahal would get the better of his former partner and knock Rusev out into the crowd.

That would lead Mahal into his match against Cesaro.

Mahal's singles career would not get off to a flying start as he tasted defeat at the hands of the Swiss Superman.

Defeat turned to misery for Mahal though who was ambushed by Rusev after the match before the Bulgarian Brute would meet his opponent... the Big Show.

Rusev would end up taking a knock out punch from the World's Largest Athlete and just like his former partner, he would lose on his return to the singles division.

A bad night for both Mahal and Rusev but despite their losses, each man made a major statement by re-entering singles competition.

A timely return?

With both Mahal and Rusev entering the singles division on Monday Night RAW, they could now place themselves in line for any role at WrestleMania.

It now looks likely that the two will be in direct competition until WrestleMania and could even both be prime candidates for either a one on one match or even as entrants into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

