Tonight saw the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania and Fastlane gave several of the biggest shocks of the year so far.

Whilst Goldberg won the Universal Championship and Roman Reigns handed Braun Strowman a first loss in the WWE, Bayley may have produced the biggest shock of the night.

The streak dies

The RAW Women's Champion was given the gargantuan task of defending her title against Charlotte - the women who has never lost a PPV match.

16 Consecutive PPV matches have ended in victory for the Queen with 15 of those being for the Championship.

Her steak came to an end at Fastlane however as Bayley retained her championship and practically guaranteed that she would be entering WrestleMania as the RAW Women's Champion.

The controversy however surrounded a woman who wasn't even in the match as it could be argued that Bayley's victory came as a result of Sasha Banks interference.

Earlier in the show during a backstage interview, Bayley challenged Charlotte to leave Dana Brooke in the locker room and have a true one on one contest.

The Queen obliged, sending Brooke back to the locker room once she had accompanied her to the stage.

This meant that the fans would get the singles match they wanted, until the Boss made her presence known.

She ran to the ring when Bayley looked to be in trouble and would take a beating off of the four time champion - meaning the referee would not need to call for a disqualification.

Banks would also prevent Charlotte winning in controversial fashion as she pointed out to the referee when the Queen was using Bayley's tights to try and gain an unfair advantage.

That distraction would give Bayley the opportunity she needed and allow her to hit the Bayley to Belly on Charlotte and bring to n end her historic PPV streak.

Arguably quite a heel performance from Bayley who had laid down the challenge for a singles match but then capitalised on Banks' interference and the two were very happy when they appeared on RAW Talk after the show.

A big showdown

Sasha and Bayley may be friends now but with WrestleMania less than a month away, it is largely expected that Banks will be turning her back on the Women's Champion.

Should that unfold, Banks would likely be the prime candidate to challenge Bayley for the championship at WrestleMania.

However given the dubious circumstances surrounding her victory tonight, it is unlikely that Charlotte will leave the championship picture.

