Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

WWE

Goldberg is the new champion (©Twitter @ProWrestleMag).

Goldberg wins the Universal Title at Fastlane

Football News
The Universal Championship reign of Kevin Owens has come to an end and the era of Goldberg has once again took over the WWE.

The former World Heavyweight Champion took just 22 seconds to defeat Kevin Owens and win the championship.

A big return

The match may not have lasted long but it has given the WWE Universe much to think about - most notably the fact that Lesnar vs Goldberg at WrestleMania will now be the Universal Championship.

The main event of Fastlane however got off to a very slow start as Owens would climb out of the ring before the bell had even rung.

Taking several minutes to stalk his challenger before finally climbing inside the ring and ordering the referee to ring the bell.

By the time the official had obliged, the music for Owens' former best friend and current United States Champion Chris Jericho has already hit.

Y2J would come out to the stage to see Owens lose his title in person and exact a small measure of revenge for the brutal attack Owens did on him several weeks ago.

Jericho has been absent from WWE programming since Owens' attack and he picked the perfect time to return and hurt his former best friend.

Following the distraction from Y2J, Goldberg would deliver a spear and a jackhammer to Owens and pin him to claim the Championship.

It marks the culmination of a five month journey that Goldberg has been on since returning to the WWE at Survivor Series back in November.

Following the appearance by Paul Heyman earlier in the show, many fans had been hoping to see the Beast Brock Lesnar interfere in the match, but instead it was an enemy to the Champion who showed up.

Where do we go from here?

With WrestleMania less than a month away, fans can now expect the build up for Lesnar vs Goldberg part III to commence on RAW.

The new Universal Champion will have to focus his efforts on preparing for a very motivated Beast Incarnate on the grandest stage of them all.

As for the defeated champion, Owens is expected to challenge Jericho for his United States Championship at WrestleMania.

A rematch between Owens and Goldberg sounds fairly unlikely given that the new champion is a marquee name and will probably only compete on the big stage.

Topics:
WWE
Chris Jericho
Wrestlemania

