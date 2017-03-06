Official online NBA destination in the UK

Stephen Curry.

Warriors bounce back in New York; Suns beat Celtics in thrilling finale; Mavs down Thunder

PACERS (32-30) 97, HAWKS (34-28) 96

Glenn Robinson III (11/4/1) hit the game-winning shot for Indiana with just 0.6 seconds remaining in this encounter. Paul George (34/5/4) had a huge game going 12-19 from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. (24/4/2) followed up his career-night against Cleveland with another big display off the bench for Atlanta.

WARRIORS (51-11) 112, KNICKS (25-38) 105

Stephen Curry (31/8/6) broke out of his recent shooting slump to help the Warriors get back to winning ways. Klay Thompson (29/4/1) also overcame his struggles as the Dubs ended their first losing streak in two years. Derrick Rose (28/1/4) and Kristaps Porzingis (24/15/2) had strong games for New York.

CELTICS (40-22) 106, SUNS (21-42) 109

Tyler Ulis (20/2/5) hit an incredible game-winning shot at the buzzer to secure a dramatic win for Phoenix. Eric Bledsoe (28/6/9) posted big numbers for the home team and made important plays down the stretch. Isaiah Thomas (35/2/5) had a huge night but committed the costly turnover that led to Ulis' game-winner.

MAGIC (23-40) 114, WIZARDS (37-24) 115

Bradley Beal (32/3/4) led Washington in scoring as they secured a close win. Bojan Bogdanovic (27/2/1) hit a career-high eight three-pointers off the bench and John Wall (19/6/10) had a near triple-double. Orlando had seven players in double figures with Terrence Ross (20/4/1) getting a team-high.

JAZZ (39-24) 110, KINGS (25-37) 109 OT

Rudy Gobert (16/24/3) secured a buzzer-beating tip-in in overtime as Utah overcame Sacramento. Rodney Hood (28/4/0) and Gordon Hayward (23/5/5) made big contributions to the win. The home team had seven players score in double digits led by point guard Ty Lawson (19/4/5) but they have now lost four straight.

THUNDER (35-28) 89, MAVERICKS (26-36) 104

Seth Curry (22/1/1) shot an impressive 10-16 from the field to guide the Mavs to a big home win. Dirk Nowitzki (18/12/3) and Harrison Barnes (17/5/3) also played an important role for a Dallas team who have won 12 of their last 19 games. Russell Westbrook (29/6/5) had another poor shooting night for OKC going 8-24 and 2-10 from downtown.

PELICANS (25-38) 105, LAKERS (19-44) 97

New Orleans finally won its first game with DeMarcus Cousins (26/15/2) in the team and the big man was a big factor in that. Anthony Davis (31/9/2) had a game-high and Jrue Holiday (20/5/12) had a nice double-double. Nick Young (19/4/0) was the leading scorer for the Lakers who have now lost seven consecutive games.

