It doesn’t take a football expert to work out Liverpool’s biggest problem this season - their defence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded 34 goals in 27 league matches this season - four more than relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

While the Reds didn’t keep a clean sheet against Arsenal on Saturday evening, they defended well and ran out 3-1 winners. And it was the return of Ragnar Klavan that may have played a big role in Liverpool looking a lot more solid than in recent weeks.

The Estonian has missed the past couple of matches due to injury but, with Dejan Lovren also ruled out, he replaced Lucas Leiva to partner Joel Matip against the Gunners.

And Liverpool supporters would have been delighted with the way their side managed to keep an Arsenal attack fairly quiet throughout the 90 minutes.

But it’s not just Klavan’s performance during the match that pleased the fans.

After the game, the 31-year-old spotted one particular fan in the crowd and ran over to him. He then swapped shirts, giving the supporters his sweaty number 17 before being given a Viljandi Tulevik shirt in return - his hometown club.

Klavan's gesture

It was a beautiful moment after a brilliant victory. Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And Liverpool fans were enjoying Klavan's kind gesture on Twitter.

And the former Augsburg defender is hoping he can remain in the starting line-up for Liverpool’s clash against Burnley on Sunday.

“On a personal note, of course,” he said when asked if he deserves to start.

“But for me when I came here I told everybody straight I will help the team as much as possible.

“When I'm needed, I will be there and play, but it's [Jurgen Klopp's] decision what's going to happen now.

“For me, it's always when I play I give my best and try to make the decisions as difficult as possible.”

