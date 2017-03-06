Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Klavan.

Ragnar Klavan's brilliant gesture after Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It doesn’t take a football expert to work out Liverpool’s biggest problem this season - their defence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have conceded 34 goals in 27 league matches this season - four more than relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

While the Reds didn’t keep a clean sheet against Arsenal on Saturday evening, they defended well and ran out 3-1 winners. And it was the return of Ragnar Klavan that may have played a big role in Liverpool looking a lot more solid than in recent weeks.

Article continues below

The Estonian has missed the past couple of matches due to injury but, with Dejan Lovren also ruled out, he replaced Lucas Leiva to partner Joel Matip against the Gunners.

And Liverpool supporters would have been delighted with the way their side managed to keep an Arsenal attack fairly quiet throughout the 90 minutes.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

Watch: Ferdinand reveals what Ronaldo would do when trying to win golden boot

Watch: Ferdinand reveals what Ronaldo would do when trying to win golden boot

Watch: Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher brilliantly re-enact famous leg squeeze

Watch: Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher brilliantly re-enact famous leg squeeze

But it’s not just Klavan’s performance during the match that pleased the fans.

After the game, the 31-year-old spotted one particular fan in the crowd and ran over to him. He then swapped shirts, giving the supporters his sweaty number 17 before being given a Viljandi Tulevik shirt in return - his hometown club.

Klavan's gesture

It was a beautiful moment after a brilliant victory. Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And Liverpool fans were enjoying Klavan's kind gesture on Twitter.

And the former Augsburg defender is hoping he can remain in the starting line-up for Liverpool’s clash against Burnley on Sunday.

“On a personal note, of course,” he said when asked if he deserves to start.

“But for me when I came here I told everybody straight I will help the team as much as possible.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

“When I'm needed, I will be there and play, but it's [Jurgen Klopp's] decision what's going to happen now.

“For me, it's always when I play I give my best and try to make the decisions as difficult as possible.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

Watch: Ferdinand reveals what Ronaldo would do when trying to win golden boot

Watch: Ferdinand reveals what Ronaldo would do when trying to win golden boot

Watch: Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher brilliantly re-enact famous leg squeeze

Watch: Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher brilliantly re-enact famous leg squeeze

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again