Wenger Alexis.

How Alexis Sanchez felt after being dropped against Liverpool

After discovering Alexis Sanchez had been dropped for Arsenal’s crunch Premier League clash against Liverpool, Gooners must have been left scratching their heads.

With Champions League elimination inevitable, finishing in the top four is imperative for the club.

And, with Mesut Ozil missing out through illness, leaving Sanchez out of the starting line-up seemed a ridiculous decision for Wenger to make. It seemed even more ridiculous after the north London club lost 3-1 to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

While the supporters would have reacted in disbelief, how did Sanchez himself react?

Well, according to the Daily Mail, he didn’t take it too well.

They report that the Chilean striker reacted furiously and felt humiliated after being dropped - insisting that he now wants to leave Arsenal this summer.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Why Sanchez was dropped

While Wenger claimed it was merely a tactical decision after the game, reports on Sunday evening suggested otherwise.

Many outlets are claiming that Sanchez had been dropped because of a furious training ground bust-up with teammates and his manager, with Wenger decided that he didn’t want him part of his starting line-up at Anfield.

When Sanchez did come on, he made a difference as he set up Danny Welbeck to bring the score back to 2-1. However, he cut a frustrated figure once again as Arsenal went on to lose 3-1 against their top four rivals.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, these reports seem to confirm that he will definitely leave the Emirates this summer.

The relationship between player and manager has clearly broken down and it may be beyond repair.

