Gary Neville reacts to the latest Alexis Sanchez reports

When Alexis Sanchez was named on the bench for Arsenal’s clash against Liverpool, fingers were being pointed at Arsene Wenger.

How could the manager leave the club’s best player out of the starting line-up for such a massive match?

But it wasn’t until Sunday evening that the truth starting emerging.

At almost the same time, John Cross from the Daily Mirror, Matt Law from the Daily Telegraph and David Hytner from the Guardian published very similar stories about how the Chilean and has had an almighty bust-up with his manager.

They mention a training ground argument with the reports suggesting Sanchez has demanded to leave the club this summer.

It’s all very worrying for Arsenal fans.

But, instead of blaming Wenger for not starting Sanchez, their attention has turned to Sanchez with his attitude coming into question.

It’s something we’ve seen on numerous occasions this season with the striker throwing strops and arguing with his teammates whenever things don’t go his way.

And it’s not hard to believe that Sanchez had a training ground row with fellow players and his manager before the Liverpool match considering his behaviour this campaign. While his desire to win could be applauded, his actions don’t always benefit his team.

Gary Neville reacts to the reports

And, following the reports on Sunday night, football fans have been reacting - including Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

After Cross tweeted a link to his report about why Sanchez was dropped, Gary Neville posted a reply was summed up his situation at the Emirates.

The former defender said that, although Sanchez is a great player, he’s simply ‘exploiting’ Wenger’s situation.

What does Neville mean by that?

The majority of Gooners want Wenger out of the club this summer and, with Sanchez’s contract expiring at the end of next season, they desperately their star man to stay.

Sanchez is well aware of his stock amongst the fanbase and know that, no matter how he behaves, he will still be preferred over Wenger.

But maybe there should be some sympathy for Wenger in this situation.

The Telegraph’s Law tweeted: “From what I've been told about the behaviour of Sanchez, Wenger was completely correct to drop him. Should have been tougher sooner”.

Maybe Arsenal supporters should have backed Wenger’s decision this weekend and start to realise Sanchez’s reported behaviour is out of order.

How Wenger deals with this latest episode will certainly be interesting in the coming weeks. One thing is for sure, though, Sanchez's future at the club is looking increasingly in doubt.

