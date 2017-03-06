Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gerrard played with both players.

Steven Gerrard chooses between Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There is some debate as to whether this current Liverpool side possesses any world-class players.

Philippe Coutinho would qualify when he’s at the top of his game. But those around him, including Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, fall just below the bracket.

Back in January, Steven Gerrard remarked that Coutinho is the type of player managers would build a team around.

Article continues below

"He has grown and become a world-class talent,” Gerrard said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"I have trained against him on a daily basis and played with him and he is a phenomenal footballer. He can do magical things with the ball.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Watch: Liverpool fans love what Ragnar Klavan did after Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Watch: Liverpool fans love what Ragnar Klavan did after Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Steven Gerrard names the better player: Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres

Steven Gerrard names the better player: Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres

Interest in Coutinho

Coutinho will become a club legend if he stays at the club for his best years and helps them win multiple trophies.

But Liverpool will have to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest names, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

Liverpool v Hull City - Premier League

That is something they were unable to do when Chelsea and Barcelona came calling for two of Liverpool’s best players this century.

Torres and Suarez

Liverpool rejected Chelsea’s original £40 million approach for Fernando Torres in January 2011 before eventually accepting £50m. Luis Suarez, meanwhile, left Anfield for Barcelona in 2014.

To have been able to replace Torres with Suarez was pretty incredible, especially when you consider the Uruguayan only cost £22.8m.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Although neither player was able to fire Liverpool to a Premier League title, both had remarkable goalscoring returns. Torres scored 81 goals in 142 games for the club, while Suarez netted 82 times in 133 appearances.

What Liverpool could do with a striker of their quality now. The current front three of Coutinho, Mane and Firmino is thrilling on its day, as Arsenal found out at the weekend, but Klopp wouldn’t hesitate to drop one of them if he had Suarez or Torres in his prime around.

Gerrard names which one was better

Gerrard had the privilege of playing with both players, so there’s nobody in a better position to comment on which one was better.

The former Reds midfielder believes Suarez had “more to his game” than the Spaniard, and perhaps their careers post-Liverpool is further evidence of Suarez’s superiority.

“Torres and Suarez (were the two strikers I loved setting up),” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Both different and both unplayable. Suarez has more about his game and can do more than Torres.

“But they’re both deadly.”

Go to 39:16 in the video below to watch Gerrard compare the two.

Liverpool fans: Who is the best player in the club's history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Philippe Coutinho
Football

Trending Stories

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Watch: Liverpool fans love what Ragnar Klavan did after Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Watch: Liverpool fans love what Ragnar Klavan did after Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Steven Gerrard names the better player: Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres

Steven Gerrard names the better player: Luis Suarez or Fernando Torres

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again