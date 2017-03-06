There is some debate as to whether this current Liverpool side possesses any world-class players.

Philippe Coutinho would qualify when he’s at the top of his game. But those around him, including Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, fall just below the bracket.

Back in January, Steven Gerrard remarked that Coutinho is the type of player managers would build a team around.

"He has grown and become a world-class talent,” Gerrard said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"I have trained against him on a daily basis and played with him and he is a phenomenal footballer. He can do magical things with the ball.”

Interest in Coutinho

Coutinho will become a club legend if he stays at the club for his best years and helps them win multiple trophies.

But Liverpool will have to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest names, with Barcelona reportedly interested in the 24-year-old.

That is something they were unable to do when Chelsea and Barcelona came calling for two of Liverpool’s best players this century.

Torres and Suarez

Liverpool rejected Chelsea’s original £40 million approach for Fernando Torres in January 2011 before eventually accepting £50m. Luis Suarez, meanwhile, left Anfield for Barcelona in 2014.

To have been able to replace Torres with Suarez was pretty incredible, especially when you consider the Uruguayan only cost £22.8m.

Although neither player was able to fire Liverpool to a Premier League title, both had remarkable goalscoring returns. Torres scored 81 goals in 142 games for the club, while Suarez netted 82 times in 133 appearances.

What Liverpool could do with a striker of their quality now. The current front three of Coutinho, Mane and Firmino is thrilling on its day, as Arsenal found out at the weekend, but Klopp wouldn’t hesitate to drop one of them if he had Suarez or Torres in his prime around.

Gerrard names which one was better

Gerrard had the privilege of playing with both players, so there’s nobody in a better position to comment on which one was better.

The former Reds midfielder believes Suarez had “more to his game” than the Spaniard, and perhaps their careers post-Liverpool is further evidence of Suarez’s superiority.

“Torres and Suarez (were the two strikers I loved setting up),” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Both different and both unplayable. Suarez has more about his game and can do more than Torres.

“But they’re both deadly.”

Go to 39:16 in the video below to watch Gerrard compare the two.

