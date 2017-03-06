At half-time, Liverpool looked on course for a comfortable three points against Arsenal at Anfield.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane had put them 2-0 up with Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly in control.

But this is a Liverpool side that have conceded four second-half goals against Bournemouth and three second-half goals against Swansea this season and are seriously lacking in confidence.

And that confidence that they were on course for a much-needed victory took a massive blow when Danny Welbeck hauled the visitors back into the game with his strike in the 57th minute.

It set up an extremely nervy 30 minutes, especially considering Liverpool’s recent form with just one league win in 2017.

But Liverpool survived late Arsenal pressure before catching their opponents on the break to score a third. Adam Lallana played a beautiful pass to Divock Origi who put the ball on a plate for Georginio Wijnaldum to stroke home.

It was a goal that guaranteed three points and Liverpool fans could now relax.

But it wasn’t just the supporters that were celebrating. We’re all too familiar with Klopp’s going wild whenever Liverpool score and that was certainly the case after Wijnalum’s strike. We’re also very familiar with the great bear hugs he likes to give to players after matches.

But, instead of hugging a player after the goal, Klopp picked out one lucky fan to squeeze.

Take a look at the moment below:

Wow. We’re so jealous.

That fan in question goes by the name of Gary Bennett and he took to Twitter after his unforgettable moment.

He tweeted an image of his embrace with the German and wrote: “Me and my best mate”.

He then followed that up with another image of himself and Klopp with the simple message: “Yerrrrrrrse!”

Klopp’s celebrations proved just how important Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal was.

After their defeat to Leicester last week, Liverpool’s top four hopes were hanging by a thread. But after beating a top-four rival, the Reds now find themselves in fourth - although Arsenal and Manchester United do have a game in hand on them.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping to get match day tickets near the Liverpool bench in the future in the hope they will be next to be on the end of a Klopp hug.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager might be giving them out once again if Liverpool can earn their second consecutive win by beating Burnley next weekend.

Maybe Bennett and Klopp can rekindle their bromance at Anfield next week.

