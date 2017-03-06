If qualification for this summer’s European Under-21 Championship is anything to go by, Europe should fear Germany for many years to come.

Germany’s Under-21 team qualified for the tournament in Poland with ease, winning 10 out of 10 matches and scoring 35 goals in the process.

Managed by Stefan Kuntz, Germany made light work of qualification. Standout performers included Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and RB Leipzig’s Davie Selke, who scored seven goals.

Article continues below

So it seems that Germany’s conveyor belt of talent is in full flow.

And you can expect to see plenty of new faces in Germany’s senior squad for next year’s World Cup, provided Die Mannschaft qualify.

Article continues below

Joachim Löw’s team wasn’t at its best at last summer’s European Championship and was beaten by an organised French team in the semi-finals that was more than happy for the Germans to have the majority of possession.

Germany's next star midfielder

Löw, whose team have a five-point lead at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, won’t hesitate to pick some of Kuntz’s players for the squad that travels to Russia if he feels they are ready.

And one player who could well feature is 21-year-old midfielder, Julian Weigl.

The Borussia Dortmund player was included in the squad that travelled to France for Euro 2016, although he didn’t play any minutes.

In total, he’s made four appearances for his country and figures to become a regular in years to come.

Weigl is widely tipped to become a star and has only missed one Bundesliga game for Dortmund this season.

Toni Kroos admires Weigl

But just how good can he become? Well, he’s been tipped to follow in Toni Kroos’ footsteps by Kroos himself.

The Real Madrid player held a Twitter Q&A in which a fan asked him to name the player who reminds him of himself. He was definitive in his answer.

“Julian Weigl is going to be a world class player,” Kroos replied.

Weigl will be immensely happy if he is as successful as Kroos. The 27-year-old has won everything worth winning in football, including the World Cup and the Champions League.

Bartra: Weigl is like Busquets

Yet one of Weigl’s teammates believes he is similar to a different La Liga midfielder.

Marc Bartra, who signed for Dortmund from Barcelona last summer, has compared Weigl to Sergio Busquets.

"I already knew Weigl a bit when I joined Dortmund. He is very similar to Busquets," Bartra told Mundo Deportivo last November, via FourFourTwo.

"He dictates play from midfield and helps us a lot when we lose the ball, it looks like he always has everything under control.

"He really reminds me of Busquets a lot, even if there is obviously still some distance between the two of them. Busi is the best in the world in his position. But Julian is quite similar. He is very important for me."

Can Weigl be Kroos' successor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms