There wasn’t a single boxing fan complaining that they didn’t receive value for money after paying £16.95 to watch David Haye and Tony Bellew on Saturday night.

The two fighters had been embroiled in a war of words for months ahead of the fight - with some of the comments probably crossing the line.

Either way, they did a great job to hype up the fight.

And it certainly didn’t disappoint when they stepped into the ring.

Haye didn’t get the easy knockout that so many people were expecting from him and was made to pay when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the sixth round. That gave Bellew the initiative as he continued to pummel Haye with punches with his opponent struggling for balance with just one working leg.

It eventually resulted in Haye’s corner throwing in the towel in the 11th round confirming Bellew’s victory.

After the fight, there was great respect between the two fighters with Bellew refusing to celebrate before going over to check on his opponent.

They then conducted an interview on Sky Sports together where the prospect of a re-match was discussed.

With Haye 36 and Bellew 34, the two fighters are at an age where they need to start thinking about retirement. While Haye is obviously keen to exert revenge, Bellew has admitted that he will only fight him again on one condition - he dictates the terms.

Bellew wants to call the shots

“Let's not forget the salt and pepper is on my side of the table now,” Liverpool’s Bellew told sportinglife.com.

“He has to come to my table to eat now. I went to his and let’s not forget in his own backyard as well. He stated the O2 was his home and he was king of it.

“We'll talk about it, evaluate it and if we're interested we'll make him an offer."

Before the fight, Bellew often commented on how Haye was being such a “diva” with his numerous demands.

Haye's demands

“I thought I was fighting Mariah Carey at one stage,” he said.

"The demands from this clown were unbelievable.”

While Bellew appears open to a rematch, his promoter Eddie Hearn believes he deserves a bigger fight, suggesting alternative opponents.

Hearn wants big fight

“Before this fight everybody was saying David Haye was one of the best heavyweights in the world and where he is in the rankings then this could easily have been a final eliminator,” he said.

“So as far as I'm concerned Tony has earned his shot at the heavyweight title of the world.

“Anthony Joshua faces Wladimir Klitschko on April 29 so Parker and Wilder are the two fights we’d be looking at and I’m positive we could get either to the UK, no problem."

Whether Bellew and Haye agree to a re-match will be seen over the next couple of months but one thing is for sure, they both deserve a well-earned rest after bruising 11 rounds at the O2.

