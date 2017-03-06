Barcelona's social media output is often a joy to behold. Mixing videos of their players and their outrageous abilities on the pitch and on the training ground with more candid staged efforts, they get the formula of what fans want and need perfectly.

Their latest offering comes in the shape of two of their perma-happy Brazilian contingent picking the best emjois to fit their teammates.

Neymar and Rafinha are rarely seen without smiles on their faces, and the two are quite clearly good pals away from the pitch, too, as they were the jokers charged with picking the perfect emoji for each of their teammates.

Faced with a circle of numbers with the Barca squad numbers on, the pair were given a set of the most popular iPhone emojis to assign to each member.

Working their way clockwise from number 1 to number 25, they gave some a fairer assessment than others.

Gerard Pique is a man who is often the star of Neymar's pranks, which he frequently posts to his own social media accounts, and the Brazilian playmaker wasted no time in giving him the cry-laugh emoji. highlighting the relationship the two enjoy.

Moving on, they give club stalwart Andres Iniesta the 'Top' emoji with an arrow pointing up, showing just how much they respect the veteran midfield maestro.

Next they assign a hamburger emoji to striker Luis Suarez. Neymar wastes no time in getting that one on the board before explaining 'Yes, he loves hamburgers."

Check the video below and see for yourself.

Lionel Messi is next and he's given a game console emoji. We've all heard how much the Argentinian loves video games, so it seems natural, though they later swap it for a crown.

The rest, up until Samuel Umtiti's number 23, are fairly standard, but the young defender is given the emoji that absolutely no one wants - the smiling turd.

Neymar and Rafinha descend into a fit of giggles but decide to change a few aroundand end up giving Umtiti the painted nails emoji, for some reason.

We'd also love to know the story behind Sergio Busquets' policeman emoji, though we can assume that relates to his role on the pitch rather than his personality off it.

