Wenger was initially slated for his team selection .

Arsene Wenger wanted to drop another player alongside Alexis Sanchez

Arsene Wenger's decision to drop Alexis Sanchez finally appears to have been vindicated.

It's emerged, thanks to The Telegraph, that the Chilean started the Liverpool game on the bench because of a falling out with Wenger which culminated in the player storming out of a training session earlier this week.

Relations with his team-mates are also at an all-time low after he allegedly shouted at Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain over his role in the 5-1 thrashing at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal players seem to think that Sanchez was actually to blame for deviating from the game plan, and frankly, they're fed up with him throwing his toys out of the pram.

The 28-year-old showed his frustration in the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and even the 4-0 win over Swansea.

So, while Wenger was initially criticised for benching him, it looks like he may well have made the right decision.

It's easy to lambast the manager since Arsenal lost the game 3-1, especially as Sanchez went on to assist Danny Welbeck's goal after coming on.

Yet, part of the beef the fans have with Wenger is that he usually seems reluctant to drop certain players regardless of the situation.

Sanchez wasn't the only one 

Take Mesut Ozil, for example. The playmaker is pretty much untouchable at the club, even though he's been in poor form.

No matter how he plays, he always seems to be one of the first names on the team sheet - except that might have just changed.

The Telegraph are also reporting that Ozil was actually set to be dropped for the trip to Anfield, but the decision was taken out of Wenger's hands because the Germany international fell ill.

The former Real Madrid man started the season brightly, but he was tasked with scoring more goals this term and that hasn't really happened; in 22 league games, he's scored five goals and assisted four.

It's understood that Ozil could have joined Sanchez on the bench as a result of his poor run. Arsenal may have just wanted to take him out of the spotlight to ease the pressure on him, but it would still have been a pretty big statement.

The club's contract talks with their two star players seem to have come to a standstill. Both men have just over a year left on their current deals, but there's a very real possibility that neither will be at the Emirates next season judging by recent developments.

Would Wenger have been right to drop Ozil? Have your say in the comments. 

