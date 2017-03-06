With the Fastlane pay-per-view officially in the books, all of the focus now turns to WrestleMania 33 where the card should begin to take more shape in the coming weeks.

A couple of matches have already been confirmed with Goldberg now battling Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and on Tuesday night we’ll find out who Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE title against as Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

Fans will be aware of many more matches that could take place as rumours have been circulating at a crazy pace, and one of those is the potential clash between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

Rollins’ knee injury was thought to have originally kept him out of the event on April 2, even though outlets reported that the feeling backstage is that he’ll be ready to go.

In fact, they also had Rollins announce on Monday Night Raw that he’ll be at WrestleMania 33, even though back-up plans have been discussed.

BACK-UP

It was reported last week that if Rollins was unable to make it, they’ll look towards having Finn Balor take on Triple H instead – that’s why the build-up to Balor vs. Samoa Joe hasn’t started yet.

However, according to Cageside Seats, there’s still no official word on Rollins being able to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All and instead, he could have an underwhelming role in Orlando.

They’re claiming that if Rollins is able to compete but will be limited to what he can do, they may not to have the match at all and have a brawl or a segment instead.

That’s definitely not fans want to see, especially since this match was supposed to happen last year, and an injury to Rollins on that occasion forced WWE to extend their plans again.

It’s not clear whether the potential brawl or segment will mark the end of the feud, but you can be sure that it’ll be a tough job salvaging whatever is left and trying to make it into an even bigger deal – especially when SummerSlam is so far away.

Would you be happy with these plans for Seth Rollins? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

