Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Rollins may not compete at WrestleMania.

WWE could have Seth Rollins in an underwhelming role at WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the Fastlane pay-per-view officially in the books, all of the focus now turns to WrestleMania 33 where the card should begin to take more shape in the coming weeks.

A couple of matches have already been confirmed with Goldberg now battling Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and on Tuesday night we’ll find out who Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE title against as Randy Orton takes on AJ Styles.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

Fans will be aware of many more matches that could take place as rumours have been circulating at a crazy pace, and one of those is the potential clash between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Rollins’ knee injury was thought to have originally kept him out of the event on April 2, even though outlets reported that the feeling backstage is that he’ll be ready to go.

In fact, they also had Rollins announce on Monday Night Raw that he’ll be at WrestleMania 33, even though back-up plans have been discussed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

BACK-UP

It was reported last week that if Rollins was unable to make it, they’ll look towards having Finn Balor take on Triple H instead – that’s why the build-up to Balor vs. Samoa Joe hasn’t started yet.

However, according to Cageside Seats, there’s still no official word on Rollins being able to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All and instead, he could have an underwhelming role in Orlando.

They’re claiming that if Rollins is able to compete but will be limited to what he can do, they may not to have the match at all and have a brawl or a segment instead.

That’s definitely not fans want to see, especially since this match was supposed to happen last year, and an injury to Rollins on that occasion forced WWE to extend their plans again.

It’s not clear whether the potential brawl or segment will mark the end of the feud, but you can be sure that it’ll be a tough job salvaging whatever is left and trying to make it into an even bigger deal – especially when SummerSlam is so far away.

Would you be happy with these plans for Seth Rollins? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again