A vast majority of WWE fans were shocked when watching the main event of Fastlane last night, as Goldberg won his match against Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal championship very quickly.

After waiting for ages for Owens to get himself ready and into the ring for the match, The Prizefighter was distracted by Chris Jericho at the top of the ramp as the bell rang to begin the match, creating an opportunity to The Iconic to spear and jackhammer him and become the new Universal champ. The match only lasted 22 seconds.

When you add this time to Goldberg's other single matches in his current run in the WWE, it adds up to a crazy short amount of time. And he is now Universal champion too.

The WCW icon has only had two singles matches in his latest run in the WWE; last night's Fastlane contest, and his collision with Brock Lesnar when he defeated The Beast Incarnate in a surprising one minute and 26 seconds.

Add those two times together, and you will find it has only taken Goldberg 108 seconds to become the WWE Universal champion. 108 seconds?! It takes longer to make a microwave meal!

The demolishing of Owens in the main event by Goldberg caused a vast majority of fans to be upset with the finish of Fastlane, with a lot of them giving the pay-per-view a thumbs down rating. Many saw the main event finish coming, especially with the Jericho distraction, but didn't actually expect the WWE to go through with it and have another Goldberg match end so quickly.

The Myth will now go on to defend his Universal title against Lesnar in what could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 33 later this year. A match which many members of the WWE universe don't believe needs a title to actually be great.

Many fans believe the fact WWE has given Goldberg a Universal title run damages the championship after Owens carried it for the past six months, although there is a chance it could do quite the opposite and make it feel huge as it should be. Goldberg vs Lesnar at WrestleMania is unlikely to end with some sort of interference, which only adds prestige towards the championship.

What did you think of the main event finish at WWE Fastlane? Have your say and leave a comment below...

