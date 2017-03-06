How Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez greeted each other at training on Monday

It's not often that the press core are given access to Arsenal's London Colney training base, but on Monday morning they were out in force and looking for one story in particular.

Over the weekend, much was made of the club's top scorer Alexis Sanchez being benched for the meeting with Liverpool and his subsequent reaction.

It was certainly a bizarre decision on the face of it. The Chilean has been in good form this term and given Liverpool are rivals for a spot in the top four it seemed strange that Wenger would weaken his team for such an important game.

Much has been made of Sanchez's behaviour in recent weeks as he has shown signs of being increasingly frustrated with his teammates – particularly during the recent 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Whether he will be restored to the first team for Tuesday's reverse leg remains to be seen, as the Gunners will surely require a miracle in order to overturn the deficit and make their way through to the next round.

Sanchez courted controversy at the weekend with his behaviour on the bench against Liverpool, as rumours of a strained relationship between player and manager continue to do the rounds.

Alexis is still stalling on penning a new deal beyond the end of next season, with reports now linking him with moves to the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.

So all eyes were on the pair when they stepped out onto the training ground on a sunny Monday morning to see what they would do.

And they shook hands...

Whether it was staged or not isn't clear, but after an apparent bust up on the training ground recently, the two were professional and got on with their job.

However, when the players were warming up, Sanchez remained slightly separated from the rest of the group, stretching with Lucas Perez.

A number of pictures from the training session have made their way online, and below are a selection of some of the best from the day.

It is also worth mentioning that Mesut Ozil was included in the group, having missed the clash with Liverpool through illness.

He too could also be in contention for this week's game with Bayern, though his form in the build up to his recent absence had been less than ideal and a million miles away from his own standards, surely.

