Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Alexis Sanchez.

How Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez greeted each other at training on Monday

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's not often that the press core are given access to Arsenal's London Colney training base, but on Monday morning they were out in force and looking for one story in particular.

Over the weekend, much was made of the club's top scorer Alexis Sanchez being benched for the meeting with Liverpool and his subsequent reaction.

It was certainly a bizarre decision on the face of it. The Chilean has been in good form this term and given Liverpool are rivals for a spot in the top four it seemed strange that Wenger would weaken his team for such an important game.

Article continues below

Much has been made of Sanchez's behaviour in recent weeks as he has shown signs of being increasingly frustrated with his teammates – particularly during the recent 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Whether he will be restored to the first team for Tuesday's reverse leg remains to be seen, as the Gunners will surely require a miracle in order to overturn the deficit and make their way through to the next round.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Sanchez courted controversy at the weekend with his behaviour on the bench against Liverpool, as rumours of a strained relationship between player and manager continue to do the rounds.

Alexis is still stalling on penning a new deal beyond the end of next season, with reports now linking him with moves to the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.

So all eyes were on the pair when they stepped out onto the training ground on a sunny Monday morning to see what they would do.

And they shook hands...

Whether it was staged or not isn't clear, but after an apparent bust up on the training ground recently, the two were professional and got on with their job.

However, when the players were warming up, Sanchez remained slightly separated from the rest of the group, stretching with Lucas Perez.

A number of pictures from the training session have made their way online, and below are a selection of some of the best from the day.

It is also worth mentioning that Mesut Ozil was included in the group, having missed the clash with Liverpool through illness.

He too could also be in contention for this week's game with Bayern, though his form in the build up to his recent absence had been less than ideal and a million miles away from his own standards, surely.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Danny Welbeck
UEFA Champions League
Football
Arsene Wenger

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

RAW Tag Team title match ends in controversy at Fastlane

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again