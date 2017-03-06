Let’s face it, fans knew it was coming from the second the match was announced and last night at the Fastlane we finally witnessed it – Goldberg dethroned Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

There’s no denying just how much more intense the battle with Brock Lesnar will be now with the title on the line, but not every fan venting on social media is a fan with how the event went down.

FASTLANE

Overall, fans on Twitter were super negative about the whole show, which is a shame as you’d hope it would only further build the excitement towards WrestleMania 33, but it seems as if we’ve taken two steps back.

In particular, it was the main event which saw a lot of criticism as Owens’ lengthy run as champion came to an end in a matter of seconds.

Again, this was reported a while back that Goldberg would defeat Owens in a squash match, so fans had time to be prepared for that outcome, but that didn’t stop fans from hitting out at the company for actually going through with it.

REACTIONS

Continue scrolling to look through some of the best negative reactions to the main event.

‘Tylo Ren’ tweeted: “This is why CM Punk quit WWE,” referring to the infamous Punk pipebomb where he hit out at part-timers for taking valuable opportunities.

Marcus Schutes took a shot at Goldberg too, tweeting: “Goldberg’s son: ‘I’ve still never seen you wrestle.’”

Let's hope WrestleMania 33 doesn't receive the same brutal treatment on social media.

What did you make of the Fastlane pay-per-view? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

