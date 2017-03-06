Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mayweather is meeting and greeting fans around the UK .

Floyd Mayweather's van set alight in Birmingham

Floyd Mayweather probably didn't know quite what to expect from his UK tour.

The boxing legend is spending his retirement doing meet-and-greets and headed to the Birmingham ICC on Saturday night to answer questions from fans.

It doesn't get much better than that for the people of Birmingham who were able to catch a glimpse of the Money.

And overall, he was pretty warmly received by supporters who had paid up to £400 to meet the former fighter and get a picture with him.

We say he went down well 'overall' because there was one incident that seems to contradict that.

The Sun have picked up on images circulating on social media which show a van belonging to Mayweather's entourage having been set on fire by arsonists.

Welcome to England, Floyd. You can still see Mayweather's 'The Money Team' logo before it's engulfed in the flames.

Fire crews dealt with the incident between 3.30am and 4.10am.

As yet, the 40-year-old hasn't commented on the incident. Luckily he's got an estimated net worth of $340 million, so at least he should be able to afford a new van.

Mayweather vs McGregor 

In the meantime, rumours continue to circulate regarding a possible bout against UFC Lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

BOX-USA-WELTER-GUERRERO-MAYWEATHER

Mayweather would be putting his record of 49-0 on the line were he to come out of retirement to fight the Irishman, but he'd be the favourite with McGregor entering a completely new sport.

It's safe to say the American might want to think twice about heading to the UK again, though, if he wants his vehicles left intact.

Let's hope he has better luck for his next date at the 02 in London tonight.

Would you like to see Mayweather fight McGregor? Have your say in the comments. 

