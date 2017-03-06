The fight between David Haye and Tony Bellew was one of the most anticipated British boxing bouts in years.

Although there was no belt on the line, boxing fans couldn’t wait for the battle after months and months of verbals between the fighters.

Haye and Bellew traded insults ever since the fight was announced and there appeared to be a genuine hatred for each other.

Of course, with boxing fans having to pay a fee to watch a fight on TV, this is something that simply needs to be done.

The more tickets that are sold, the more pay-per-view customers watching at home, the more the fighters will get paid.

The amount they earned

And the amount that Haye and Bellew got paid for their 11 round fight at the O2 has been revealed.

Despite rupturing his Achilles in the sixth round before his corner threw in the towel in the 11th, Haye is set to pocket at least £4.2 million, according to the Mirror.

On the other hand, Bellew will receive £2.8 million - the biggest purse of his career.

While it was Bellew’s biggest payday, Haye has obviously earned a lot more in his career.

The Bermondsey-born fighter picked up more than £10 million when he lost to Wladimir Klitschko in 2011, while he also bagged £5 million after being Audley Harrison a year previously.

There were expected to be 600,000 fans willing to pay the £16.95 to watch the fight on Sky Box Office, but that that number may well have been exceeded.

After they both landed decent payouts from the fight, 36-year-old Haye and 34-year-old Bellew must both be considering retirement now.

Despite talk of a rematch immediately after Bellew’s victory, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that’s the last time we’ve seen them both in the ring.

Bellew is considering retirement

In fact, just days after the biggest win of his life, Bellew admitted that he’s considering hanging up his gloves.

"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.

Asked whether the Haye bout would be his last, he added: "It's an option. It's something I'm thinking about.

"I have a lot of options. If people want to come and talk to me... I don't know what's going to happen, but it will have to be something special.

"I am the best heavyweight in the world outside the champions, and none of them have a name like David Haye on their record, so what does that mean?

"David Haye was like the bogeyman of the division. Nobody wanted to fight him but the fat cruiserweight did. And you know what? He beat him too. Just let that sink in."

If he does retire, he has a nice £2.8 million retirement fund coming his way.

