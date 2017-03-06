It seems that Ryback just can't stop talking about his time in the WWE, but at least this story is kind of funny.

Everyone knows that John Cena is the face that runs the place and that he is one of the most hard-working superstars the company has ever seen. He comes back early from injuries, puts on epic matches, and delivers fantastic promos.

However, The Leader of the Cenation also knows how to have a good time outside of the ring, although, on this occasion recalled by The Big Guy on his podcast, he probably went a little bit too far, as he stripped in the middle of a bowling alley whilst drunk.

Ryback said on his Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, according to Wrestling Inc: "It was me, John Cena, R-Truth, and Santino Marella, so there were hundreds of people there. Well, this bowling alley had a bar and bowling lanes. We're up all day working, doing appearances all day, and it was great meeting all the troops and going on the different ships and seeing all the different cool things.

"The fans got to watch us do a two-on-two bowling game. I don't think I ever told [podcast co-host Pat Buck] this. And I think it was me and R-Truth versus Santino and Cena, I believe were the teams. And we did the drinking game where every frame or every round, the loser had to do like a shot along with our drinks that we're drinking. And I was f--ked up at the end of this.

Article continues below

"I forget who saw him. I want to say it was like Ted DiBiase [who] saw him later that night because Cena has been known to put down a tremendous amount of alcohol and like he was a mess. He was like stripping at the bowling alley and he was doing some really dumb s--t. And I was f--ked up and I was like, 'oh man, this guy's out of control.'"

Ryback added: "[DiBiase] goes, 'I've never seen him drunker.' I felt so proud of myself that I wasn't that bad in comparison because you always hear, like, how much he can f--king drink."

It's fair to say this story makes Cena seem more human to fans, but it's probably not a story the WWE wants you to know about, so we won't be hearing it confirmed on SmackDown Live later this week.

