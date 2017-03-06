UFC fighters have made their demands both public and simple; they want the biggest fights possible and they want the money that goes with it.

Sadly, though, not every fighter in every weight class is a massive draw so the organisation can’t afford to splash out the millions they know they won’t make back from that investment.

MONEY FIGHTS

The only one that gets those big numbers is Conor McGregor.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Regardless of your feelings towards him, he’s a huge asset for the company and they know they simply have to pay him a lot to keep him around and put him in the big fights.

It seems as if that term has rubbed off on other fighters, especially the likes of Tyron Woodley, Cody Garbrandt and Michael Bisping who want the ‘money fights.’

Article continues below

UFC president Dana White has had enough, and he’s criticised the fighters that continue to chase the money fights for trying to be too much like the Notorious and admitted only he can draw those big numbers.

Despite them all being champions, he’s admitted it’s not that easy.

SHUT UP AND FIGHT

According to MMA Junkie, he said: “I’m getting tired of the term ‘money fights.’

“(They say), ‘I want the money fights. I want the money fights.’ What? Are you all going to move down and fight Conor?

“Listen, there’s no bones about it: Conor is the guy. Conor brings in big gates, big pay-per-view numbers and everything else.

"Shut up if you don’t. If you’re not him, shut up.

“Guys are talking about money fights, and I’m like, ‘You’re not a money fight.’

“OK? You’re going to make whatever you’re going to make, and if you’re a good champion, your fight sells, and you’re going to do pay-per-views and be part of the pay-per-view.

“If you’re not that big star, shut up and fight.”

This all seems to revolve around Bisping’s desire to fight Georges St-Pierre rather than a middleweight contender – but you can’t argue with his case as he’s a UFC veteran who has fought for the organisation 27 times.

Perhaps White’s comments will put the other champions in their place, or if you’re Woodley, it will only anger them further.

What do you make of Dana White’s remarks? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms