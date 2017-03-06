Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

City moved to within a point of second-placed Tottenham .

Man City fans are loving Kevin de Bruyne's classy gesture to a fan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City got the job done against Sunderland as they eased to a 2-0 win over the Black Cats.

It may have taken Pep Guardiola's men a little while to go through the gears, but goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane ultimately saw them pick up a vital three points.

City are still eight points behind pace-setters Chelsea, and that could be eleven by close of play on Monday if the Blues beat West Ham at the London Stadium.

Article continues below

Yet, all they could do was to beat Sunderland to close the gap as much as possible, and that's what they did.

Jermain Defoe hit the post in the first half and later saw his header ruled out for offside, but other than that the hosts didn't cause City too many problems.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

It was a thoroughly professional performance from the Premier League's third-placed side.

A great team effort from City

Aguero proved his worth to make a case for himself when Gabriel Jesus eventually returns - Guardiola must be delighted with the Argentine's form going into the business end of the season.

David Silva also deserves a special mention for his performance, setting up the Sane goal and winning Man of the Match for an all-round top notch showing.

FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-MAN CITY

The Spaniard was eventually substituted for Kevin de Bruyne in the 78th minute to raptuous applause from the travelling fans.

After the game, however, it was De Bruyne who was receiving the adoration of the City supporters.

Absolute class from De Bruyne

The Belgian didn't have much time to make an impact on the pitch, but he showed just what a classy guy he is by going out of his way to give his shirt to a fan and signing it.

Check it out below:

In an age where it's easy to hit out at players for their bad attitudes - we're looking at you, Alexis Sanchez - this is truly great stuff from De Bruyne, especially after he'd been dropped to the bench.

City fans were loving it: 

Even if they don't end up winning anything this season, having a player of De Bruyne's caliber on the bench just sums up the strength-in-depth Guardiola can call upon this season.

Can City still catch Chelsea? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Kevin De Bruyne
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Watch: John Ross breaks nine-year NFL Combine 40-yard dash record

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

Myles Garrett absolutely destroyed the NFL Combine - and Twitter went wild

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

RAW tag team break up at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Top superstar returns during Universal title match at Fastlane

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Liverpool fan who hugged Klopp posts brilliant tweet that has gone viral

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Toni Kroos has named 21-year-old midfielder as his successor

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Watch: Leonard Fournette ran historic 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Report: New England Patriots have 'mutual interest' in 6-time Pro Bowl WR

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Fans will hate WWE's new plan for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again