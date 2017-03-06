Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

The Hardy Boyz.

The Hardy Boyz tease WWE return by taunting Gallows and Anderson

Although it has been confirmed that The Hardy Boyz will not be coming back to the WWE anytime soon, they're still teasing the possibility of clashing with current superstars of the company.

Broken Matt Hardy confirmed on his Twitter account last week that he and his brother Jeff were finished with Impact Wrestling, sparking speculation that a move back to the WWE could very well be on the horizon. These rumors got bigger as Matt started to interact with the company's superstars on Twitter.

However, Broken Matt and Brother Nero later revealed that they had, in fact, signed a deal with Ring of Honor, ending the WWE speculation for the time being. But that doesn't mean they can't have their fun with some superstars.

Speaking on Twitter last night, it was obvious that Matt had his eye on Fastlane, as he tweeted after the Raw Tag Team championship match of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass: "#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.

"We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE."

Gallows and Anderson managed to defeat Enzo and Big Cass at Fastlane on Sunday night, although the finish to their match was quite controversial, as Gallows from outside of the ring knocked Amore's foot away from the rope while he was being pinned by Anderson.

Usually this would result in a rope break and the match, but the referee didn't see it and made the three count, allowing Gallows and Anderson to retain their titles. They're now on their way to their first ever WrestleMania as the Raw Tag Team champions.

So judging by Broken Matt's tweet, should we be expecting a surprise appearance by The Hardy Boyz to challenge Gallows and Anderson for their championships? One would think so, but that might not be the case.

According to Cageside Seats: "While the exact length of the Hardys deal with Ring of Honor isn’t known, Wrestling Observer reports they are with the promotion past the dates Matt mentioned in his Saturday night promo. Dave Meltzer says it will keep them from going to WWE “anytime soon”."

We're therefore unlikely to see The Hardy Boyz challenge Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team championship at WrestleMania 33 later this year but, you know what they say when it comes to the WWE; never say never.

Would you like to see The Hardy Boyz challenge Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team championship at WrestleMania 33? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Matt Hardy
Jeff Hardy

