The New York Knicks tried something interesting during Sunday afternoon's game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden.

Instead of having the usual arena music and audio/video productions on the Jumbotron, the arena was silent, save for the squeaking of the sneakers and the natural on-court noise.

It was a throwback to the way basketball used to be played, and was well-received by many fans watching on television.

However, outspoken Golden State forward Draymond Green was not among those who liked the experiment. According to ESPN.com, Green blasted the Knicks for messing with the players' rhythm:

"That was pathetic," Green said after his team's 112-105 win. "It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game. It changed everything. You get used to playing a certain way. It completely changed it. To me, I think it was completely disrespectful to everyone from [NBA senior VP of entertainment and player marketing] Michael Levine to [Warriors president and COO] Rick Welts and all these people who've done these things to change the game from an entertainment perspective.

"[It] gives the game a great vibe. That's complete disrespect. You advance things in the world to make it better. You don't go back to what was bad. It's like, computers can do anything for us. It's like going back to paper. Why would you do that? So it was ridiculous."

When the familiar sounds of today's NBA action returned in the second half, Green and the Warriors found their groove, overcoming a 50-49 halftime deficit to pick up a comfortable 112-105 victory.

Though the Knicks led by one point at halftime, guard Courtney Lee said he still felt like he and his teammates lacked their usual energy without the music:

"It was kind of weird because that's home-court advantage - having the crowd involved, having the music going and having that energy behind you," he said.

Golden State improved to an NBA-best 51-11 with the win, led by Steph Curry's 31-point outburst. Klay Thompson added 29 points and Green finished the contest with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Knicks fell to 25-38 with the loss, 5.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Though it was an interesting experiment at MSG on Sunday, with the way players spoke out against it shortly after the game, it's an experiment that's unlikely to be repeated anytime soon. If the Knicks want their home-court music, they're going to get their home-court music.