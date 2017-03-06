Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sanchez has posted on Instagram.

Alexis Sanchez takes to Instagram after reports of Arsenal bust-up

Arsene Wenger denied reports that Alexis Sanchez stormed out of Arsenal training in a furious bust-up at his Monday press conference.

The Chilean was reported to have walked out in the middle of training before being confronted by angry teammates.

The reports only served to heighten the apparent tension surrounding Sanchez’s future at the club. His contract expires in 2018 and Arsenal will struggle to convince him to renew if they fail to finish in the top four.

But there was no such bust-up, according to Wenger.

"Yes, [reports of a falling out with Sanchez are] completely false,” the Frenchman told reporters, via Goal.

"I understand you have to fill newspapers and I respect that. We have to accept that."

Sanchez could be available on the cheap

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla are said to be preparing a move for the winger. Italian press believe Juve have made a cut-price bid of £25 million.

Arsenal Training and Press Conference

Arsenal will decide Sanchez's future

Yet Wenger doesn’t seem overly concerned by Sanchez’s contract dispute, insisting the 28-year-old’s future will be decided by the club.

"This is normal [that there are rumours about his future], like with all players," Wenger continued.

"Alexis Sanchez has 15 months on his contract so the decision on whether he is here will depend on Arsenal Football Club."

Sanchez wants £250,000-a-week

That seems to be confirmation that Arsenal won’t adhere to Sanchez’s contract demands. The player wants £250,000-a-week according to the Evening Standard’s James Olley, but Arsenal haven’t mentioned anything above £200,000-a-week in negotiations.

Sanchez has let his body language do the talking lately. He looked disgusted after being replaced in the 4-0 win over Swansea in January, berated his teammates during the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich and was seen laughing on the bench after Arsenal went a goal down to Liverpool on Saturday.

But he’s finally broken his silence on Instagram.

Sanchez's Instagram post

"The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him,” Sanchez wrote.

"Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying."

If any caption summed up Sanchez, it’s those final five words. The Chile international was paraphrasing a quote by English writer and poet GK Chesterton.

Arsenal fans react

Arsenal fans have reacted to the post with sheer delight, not least because it makes a nice change from photos of his dogs.

Will Alexis Sanchez be an Arsenal player next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

