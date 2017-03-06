Some questionable decisions were made last night at the Raw-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view, with most of the focus falling on Goldberg’s quick victory over Kevin Owens to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Fans were also critical of Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman after it was thought that the company would want to make both men look strong heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All, and now The Monster Among Men faces an uphill battle in the coming weeks to go on and make a genuine impact in Orlando.

LAST-MINUTE CHANGE

Not only that, but they decided to end Charlotte Flair’s pay-per-view win streak randomly at Fastlane out of all events.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE made a big last minute change on the outcome of one match, and it’s another questionable decision.

The night saw Sasha Banks finally defeat Nia Jax in their third singles match – with Jax winning the first two.

As we know, The Boss finally prevailed and became only the second woman that has pinned Nia Jax, with the other being Becky Lynch.

QUESTIONABLE CHANGE

However, he’s claimed in the latest episode that the original plan was to have Jax defeat Banks once again before officials opted to change the finish.

It was certainly a questionable decision, as WWE have done a fantastic job of building her up as this unstoppable force and that’s really important heading into the rumoured Fatal Four Way match at WrestleMania.

Another loss to Nia Jax wouldn’t have hurt Sasha’s credibility, but it damages Nia a little when you’re trying to make her the one to keep an eye on in Orlando.

Not only that, but The Boss also botched the finish of the match, as she was originally supposed to hold the ropes while rolling her up to protect her and have some shenanigans in the finish, but she failed to do so and it now looks like a clean win.

WWE could have a tough few weeks ahead to make Nia Jax look dominant again, as her loss at Fastlane did them no favours.

