The stat that Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't want to see

After scoring 26 goals for Manchester United this season, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a fantastic signing for the Red Devils.

The legendary Swede arrived on a free transfer last summer and has surpassed everyone’s expectations in style.

Despite Ibrahimovic’s best efforts, United’s sit in sixth in the Premier League table and are in serious danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Where would they be without the 35-year-old?

Well, we might the answer to that in the coming weeks.

Ibrahimovic was involved in a series of incidents with Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings this weekend, resulted in him elbowing the defender after the same player had stamped on his head.

As the referee didn’t see either offence, they could both receive retrospective bans with Zlatan likely to miss three matches as a result.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTH

You couldn’t blame United fans from despairing if that’s the case. However, there’s a stat to suggest that Zlatan maybe isn’t as effective as we first thought.

According to The Sun, the former PSG star has missed almost more than double key chances than any other player in the Premier League with him squandering a ridiculous 17 opportunities.

Check out the graphic below - courtesy of The Sun:

p1bahvbb11190gr131d6ugol1hbn9.jpg

The latest of those misses was seen during United’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford with the forward missing a penalty in the second-half.

And the reason United find themselves in sixth and not higher in the table is their lack of ability to beat the lesser teams.

The Red Devils have failed to beat Bournemouth, Hull, West Ham, Burnley and Stoke all at home this season with Ibrahimovic missed guilt edged chances in those matches.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

While you certainly can’t blame Ibrahimovic for United’s shortcomings this season, there’s certainly an argument that he needs to be more clinical in front of goal despite his impressive goalscoring record.

It would take some pressure off his shoulders if some of his teammates starting scoring, though.

While Ibrahimovic has notched 26, the second top goalscorer is Juan Mata with just nine goals in all competitions.

When Zlatan isn’t having a great day in front of goal, he needs some of his teammates to step up to the plate and help him out and that simply isn’t happening this season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

