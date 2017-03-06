Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Goldberg and Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens' taunt to Goldberg before WWE Fastlane comes back to haunt him

It's fair to say that the Fastlane pay-per-view last night was subject to mixed reviews by fans, especially after Goldberg demolished Kevin Owens to win the Universal championship in the main event of the show.

The Iconic won the Universal title after just 22 seconds into his match with Owens, in large part to The Prizefighter being distracted by Chris Jericho's presence at the top of the ramp, allowing Goldberg to hit a spear, a jackhammer, and the pinfall victory very quickly.

However, the quick loss to Goldberg wasn't the only embarrassment K.O. suffered at Fastlane on Sunday night, as he'd probably love to have back the tweet he sent out before the Raw-exclusive pay-per-view even began.

On his Twitter account, Owens sent out a photo of the ringside chairs at the event, which featured a face of his opponent on the seat.

He tweeted it with the following caption: "Judging by those ringside chairs, it appears I won't be the only one sitting on Goldberg's face tonight at #WWEFastlane..."

Of course, we all know what happened next, as The Prizefighter would go on to lose the Universal championship to The Iconic later on that night, setting up two WrestleMania matches in the process; Jericho vs Owens, and Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar for the title.

As well as replying to fans that told him to chose his words carefully as it could end up with weird fan-fiction, Owens also said how well spoken Goldberg was when he replied to this taunt by calling him an idiot.

He also said that he would outsmart, outwrestle, and do whatever he wants to The Iconic and leave Milwaukee still as Universal champion. Look at how well that turned out...

The Prizefighter will likely get his rematch for the Universal title tonight on Monday Night Raw, but you can definitely expect either Jericho or Lesnar stopping him from regaining the championship for their own personal goal, whatever that may be.

Either way, Owens is very much likely to be embarrassed for the third time in the space of just over 24 hours, and will probably think twice before sending tweets like this out again before his matches.

What are your thoughts on the main event of Fastlane? Have your say and leave a comment below...

